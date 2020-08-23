Everybody look what’s going down

Some people thought that Billy Porter “For What It’s Worth” cover at the end of the DNC would convince people to vote for the Democrats. Perhaps some did. This adjustment to the visuals might now make them decide not to, especially since it is more honest and accurate.
Brilliant!
Steven Hayward picked up on this.
For What It’s Worth: The Democrats’ Telling Time Warp | Power Line (22 Aug)
Digging up Woodstock-era stuff has to be desperate. And Billy Porter is as woke as they come, he usually gets around in a dress. No joke.
Because the Portland mayor and the Oregon Governor have just left things go in Portland other groups have taken noticed and have started trouble as well. The Proud boys have moved in and are having battles with Antifa/BLM. Allowing Antifa/BLM to go unhindered has created a reaction due to the power vacuum created.
I think the mayor and Governor should take up the President’s offer to mobilise the National guard.
Someone has woken up Joe and showed him how to work the stero.
Pity Biden has chosen to base his anti-Trump stand on the ‘fine people’ hoax, as it is so gloriously edited to create fake news. So Biden’s campaign is literally fake news.