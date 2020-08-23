Everybody look what’s going down

Posted on 12:46 pm, August 23, 2020 by Steve Kates

Some people thought that Billy Porter “For What It’s Worth” cover at the end of the DNC would convince people to vote for the Democrats. Perhaps some did. This adjustment to the visuals might now make them decide not to, especially since it is more honest and accurate.

5 Responses to Everybody look what’s going down

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3557327, posted on August 23, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Steven Hayward picked up on this.

    For What It’s Worth: The Democrats’ Telling Time Warp | Power Line (22 Aug)

    I missed the concluding musical number from the first night, featuring Billy Porter’s cover of the old Buffalo Springfield tune “For What It’s Worth,” one of the totemic tunes of the 1960s youth protest movement. He’s backed by the guitar work of a nearly unrecognizable Stephen Stills, who wrote the song.

    To call this a lugubrious take is an understatement. I imagine many young voters—if very many watched at all—were scratching their heads at this choice. This selection was clearly aimed at nostalgic baby boomers who all think they attended Woodstock at least in spirit.

    Digging up Woodstock-era stuff has to be desperate. And Billy Porter is as woke as they come, he usually gets around in a dress. No joke.

  3. Bear Necessities
    #3557329, posted on August 23, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Because the Portland mayor and the Oregon Governor have just left things go in Portland other groups have taken noticed and have started trouble as well. The Proud boys have moved in and are having battles with Antifa/BLM. Allowing Antifa/BLM to go unhindered has created a reaction due to the power vacuum created.

    I think the mayor and Governor should take up the President’s offer to mobilise the National guard.

  4. H B Bear
    #3557334, posted on August 23, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    Someone has woken up Joe and showed him how to work the stero.

  5. nb
    #3557342, posted on August 23, 2020 at 1:13 pm

    Pity Biden has chosen to base his anti-Trump stand on the ‘fine people’ hoax, as it is so gloriously edited to create fake news. So Biden’s campaign is literally fake news.

