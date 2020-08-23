Labor LEAN group declares war on gas

Forbes demonstrated political correctness by canning a piece by Michael Shellenberger but the absurdity of the war on gas in California is too much for them. They call out California for the war on gas that is putting the system at risk when other states don’t have excess power to donate at peak periods.

Meanwhile the loonies in the Labor LEAN group are determined to keep the Coalition in power for a couple more elections. They have declared war on gas in Australia.

With federal Labor locked in a debate on climate and energy policy, LEAN Victoria has emailed its supporters asking them to join their campaign on a “residential gas-to-electric program” in an ­effort to halt the demand for new gas projects.

The campaign encourages people to replace their gas-fired appliances, such as heaters and stoves, with “new efficient electric ones”.

“What’s more, a residential gas-to-electric program comes with an added bonus: it will free up gas for industry and give our manufacturers the extra time they need to switch to new fuels such as hydrogen,” LEAN Victoria said in its email.

What did the Coalition do to deserve this Opposition?