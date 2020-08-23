Liberty Quote
The uniqueness of the Holocaust must be remembered and commemorated in new ways as time goes on, for the Holocaust represented the lowest point in western civilisation.— Scott Ryan
-
Recent Comments
- Entropy on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- Tel on AMA: Hey, a first vaccine may actually kill people – so, yeah
- C.L. on Nice unemployment if you can get it
- Neil on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- John Brumble on Nice unemployment if you can get it
- Legalise Sedition on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- Boambee John on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- John Brumble on Nice unemployment if you can get it
- Entropy on Nice unemployment if you can get it
- Pedro the Loafer on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- notafan on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- notafan on Could the last Liberal in Victoria please blow the candle out?
- notafan on Could the last Liberal in Victoria please blow the candle out?
- calli on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- mem on AMA: Hey, a first vaccine may actually kill people – so, yeah
- JC on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- JC on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- John Brumble on Labor LEAN group declares war on gas
- JC on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- Pedro the Loafer on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- rickw on Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- C.L. on Nice unemployment if you can get it
- Mater on AMA: Hey, a first vaccine may actually kill people – so, yeah
-
Recent Posts
- Nice unemployment if you can get it
- Could the last Liberal in Victoria please blow the candle out?
- The truth about the Charlottesville demo
- Bring Me A Dream
- Labor LEAN group declares war on gas
- Everybody look what’s going down
- Don’t invest in Australia
- AMA: Hey, a first vaccine may actually kill people – so, yeah
- Pumped hydro, blackouts and tidal power
- Mask Zinger
- Written before Joe Biden accepted the Democrat nomination
- The Anthony Seibold situation
- What you will never see in the media about the Dem Convention
- Open Forum: August 22, 2020
- Veronica Baker is not trending and won’t be discussed on Q&A
- Will Tax Payers Get a Cut
- Hey Josh. Hows that supply side focus going?
- Donald Trump discusses the Democrat Convention
- Pyrmonter on Palmer and WA
- WA government has shifted the sands beneath Clive Palmer’s feet
- You don’t have vixen to kick around any more
- Bex Machine
- And finally the Marxists came for the (left) liberals
- Goodbye and Good Riddance
- More Coronavirus Perspective
- The worst president of my lifetime discusses the best
- Biden’s top priority: allowing men back into the girls’ toilets
- Fan told
- Dream Team opportunity lost
- Tense scenes in Melbourne
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Nice unemployment if you can get it
This entry was posted in Australian Story, Finance. Bookmark the permalink.
Thanks, Stackja! 🙂
Probably only the first offer.
My God! When NSW beat QLD in the origin this year, CL’s going to need the jumbo pack of tissues.
Also, “Hi Alan, I’m not a parochial NSW type, but…”
Why would I need tissues about Anthony Seibold?
I don’t even barrack for the Broncos.