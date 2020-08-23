The truth about the Charlottesville demo

Was reminded by The Outsiders today – during which they gave our very own Alan Moran twenty minutes to discuss the multi-billion dollar cost of green energy to Australian consumers – but also discussed the outright lies of the media and the American left over what Donald Trump had said about the demonstrators in Charlottesville in 2017. No lie ever grows old and cold on the left since they are utterly closed to reason and debate. Joe McCarthy in the early 1950s was absolutely right about communist infiltrators in the American State Department, which has been proven beyond any possibility of refutation – see Blacklisted by History by N. Stanton Evans if you are still in any doubt.

That the left lies without impunity – counting on the ignorance and will to disbelieve of their voting sub-class – is perfectly demonstrated by the distortions and outright lies that have been embedded within their communal mythology. They will still be saying the same in fifty years from now and will be being repeated by the same clueless clowns then as are repeating it now.

Here is the actual press conference:

There were a lot of lessons learnt by the President about the media he was dealing with on that day. I just wish more people appreciated that if you read it in the mainstream press or hear it on the mainstream media, you must assume an anti-Trump bias that will be evident at least 90% of the time if you do any research yourself, and obviously research that is outside what has been reported by the mainstream media itself.