Almost. Let’s make it official…

Posted on 8:38 am, August 24, 2020 by currencylad

People who say anyone but Hitler is Hitler are morons; this woman says Donald Trump is Hitler. Ergo…

  1. Iain Russell
    #3558055, posted on August 24, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I’d go with moron. And BTW, oh-so happy St Bartholemew’s Day. Never Forget 1572!

  2. Mother Lode
    #3558061, posted on August 24, 2020 at 8:54 am

    I see the other sign behind saying ‘Religious Freedom is Christian Terrorism’. Regardless of the fact that it hard to think of cases of ‘Christian Terrorism’ – certainly they have not been burning towns and killing the people they claim to be standing for – there is the logical corollary that protection against terrorism is secured by removing freedoms.

    Any chance that this is a Titania McGrath?

  3. Robbo
    #3558074, posted on August 24, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Well hello there moron. Got any more idiots at home like you?

  4. H B Bear
    #3558086, posted on August 24, 2020 at 9:09 am

    A lot happening here.

  5. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3558100, posted on August 24, 2020 at 9:23 am

    And she doesn’t seem to understand what “lrony” means

  6. John A
    #3558106, posted on August 24, 2020 at 9:30 am

    Finally, some truth on Twitter!

  7. mem
    #3558117, posted on August 24, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Let’s try it the other way round then. If Trump is Hitler then I’m not a Moron. Nope that doesn’t work either.

  8. John A
    #3558118, posted on August 24, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Robbo #3558074, posted on August 24, 2020, at 9:05 am

    Well hello there moron. Got any more idiots at home like you?

    I don’t recommend giving them any encouragement, Robbo.

