But enough about the dying elderly…

A professional Muslim MMA fighter quarantined in a Melbourne hotel says he was fed food that was not halal.
The poor possum
That’s Ofli sad.
The story doesn’t say but if he was in hotel quarantine in April it suggests he was an international arrival. Thus he could’ve made sure he’d have all the halal food he wanted if he’d just remained in his place of origin. Perhaps the Australian Government might, as a friendly and caring gesture, return him to that country so that he will be more comfortable.
The poor possum
Yep. That’s what he was given.
🙂
Your choice.
Eat shit or starve!
Silly boy. He only has to say the appropriate öoga booga” over the plate, and “voila ” allah says it’s alright.I presume this dispensation was to prevent the silly billies from starving themselves when they were naughty, and got themselves ganged up.
My give-a-shit meter does not appear to be registering.