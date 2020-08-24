Hot coffee this morning?

Posted on 7:13 am, August 24, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Check out the amount of wind power in the fuel mix that heated it!

Especially in South Australia, the wind leader!

Click to expand.


Try it without gas, the way the Labor LEAN people want it!

The widget live.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Hot coffee this morning?

  1. Cardimona
    #3558001, posted on August 24, 2020 at 7:38 am

    I have the house running off the main petrol-powered generator – again…
    It was just a country thing, but it’s coming to a city near you soon!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.