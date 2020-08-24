Chances are he didn’t write it, but no doubt he reviewed it because he must have signed off on it. He may have written it. Who knows.
In the Australian newspaper today is an op-ed “written” by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg titled Lights at the end of a long tunnel. Sadly Mr Treasurer, the light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming high speed train.
In “his” op-ed, Treasurer Frydenberg tries to polish the economic turd that he is juggling. Things like debt, deficit and deregulation are nowhere to be seen. While noting that:
it (Covid) is a supply and demand side shock like no other,
Treasurer Frydenberg offers nothing more than Keynesian-eque demand side stimulus:
The next has been the targeted measures to boost aggregate demand, increase flexibility in the labour market and improve training opportunities for our workforce to create more jobs: the JobMaker plan.
- Investment incentives and the 50 per cent accelerated depreciation allowance and bringing forward $10 billion of infrastructure projects.
- The HomeBuilder program which has contributed to an 80 per cent jump in sales of new houses in June.
- Separate support measures for the aviation, arts and tourism sectors and the $1 billion JobTrainer Program to create 340,000 training positions and courses.
Together with the $1.5 billion 50 per cent wage subsidy for 180,000 apprenticeships, our programs will not only help younger workers find a job, but keep them in a job.
Infrastructure. Again and again and again. But from where will the sustainable jobs come, other than in the public sector, when the government continues to pursue policies to increase the cost of capital, the cost of labour, the cost of energy and the cost of compliance. And every other cost of setting up and maintaining a private sector business.
Basically, the Government is kicking the can to the next generation of citizens, tax payers and politicians who will follow once Mr Frydenberg has retired to a comfortable post parliamentary life of 15.4% superannuation contributions, writing a memoir and lobbying back to government.
A couple of weeks ago, Treasurer Frydenberg got on stage and, like Susan Boyle before him, Dreamed the Dream of Times Gone By …. reflecting on the policies of Thatcher and Reagan.
Susan Boyle had talent. Treasurer Frydenberg had spin.
Where are these policies Mr Treasurer? Or was it just an attempt at distraction.
In the mean time, total Australian governments account for well over 50% of GDP and the private sector is on the ground wounded waiting for the regulators to come and finish the job with their bayonets.
the JobMaker plan.
The government cant do this in a meaningful, useful way. It’s a delusion, a disease to think otherwise.
Straight from Treasury. Naturally wrong.
No policies would be preferable – no interference.
Learn how to sell government inaction.
At the moment governments are destroying prosperity and well-being.
Well written. Agree 100% especially with the need to reduce regulation
Also true however once the regulators come to finish off, those in the private sector will not be employing anyone and sooner or later everyone will realise that without the “productive wealth creators” there will be no tax to pay for the public sector employees. Doses anyone remember what happen in Greece. One day the piper has to be paid
Then we will all come after polititions with our bayonets, including retrospective legislation to withdraw their super. The WA premier has said it is ok to take property rights away from individuals. (Palmer) They will reap what they sow
Then we will all be in this together
There is no road built that doesnt have a bend or the ability to do a u turn in it at some point
What business in their right mind would invest in the current environment
Ditch the subs and Snowy 2, cut all pay of judges, public servants etc back to a maximum of the PM’s salary, massively re-adjust pension rights of all in the public sector and abolish indexation for them as well (after all, we are all in this together!), ditch all subsidies to renewables etc and start building new coal plants and new dams, while we can. ditch all overseas aid. Massively cut all red and especially all green tape.
That should help for starters.
Oh, and abolish the ABC.
Roger W #3558101, posted on August 24, 2020, at 9:27 am
Everyone plus the PM and all MPs State and Federal, back to Average Weekly Earnings, excluding CFMMEU construction workers.
When you’re wounded and left on Danistan’s plains,
And the ACCC come out to cut up what remains,
Jest roll to your rifle and blow out your brains
An’ go to your Gawd like a soldier.
Just to be clear.
The “next generation” will be coming to reclaim that “15.4% superannuation”, with interest, as compensation for gross incompetence. Any Defined-Benefits pensions will be reduced to that of the Aged Pension. #weareallinthistogether.
And any book profits from our current crop of parasites should be treated as the proceeds of crime.
This should be Frydenberg’s singular goal: reduce the total GDP footprint of government.