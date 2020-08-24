Chances are he didn’t write it, but no doubt he reviewed it because he must have signed off on it. He may have written it. Who knows.

In the Australian newspaper today is an op-ed “written” by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg titled Lights at the end of a long tunnel. Sadly Mr Treasurer, the light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming high speed train.

In “his” op-ed, Treasurer Frydenberg tries to polish the economic turd that he is juggling. Things like debt, deficit and deregulation are nowhere to be seen. While noting that:

it (Covid) is a supply and demand side shock like no other,

Treasurer Frydenberg offers nothing more than Keynesian-eque demand side stimulus:

The next has been the targeted measures to boost aggregate demand, increase flexibility in the labour market and improve training opportunities for our workforce to create more jobs: the JobMaker plan. Investment incentives and the 50 per cent accelerated depreciation allowance and bringing forward $10 billion of infrastructure projects.

The HomeBuilder program which has contributed to an 80 per cent jump in sales of new houses in June.

Separate support measures for the aviation, arts and tourism sectors and the $1 billion JobTrainer Program to create 340,000 training positions and courses. Together with the $1.5 billion 50 per cent wage subsidy for 180,000 apprenticeships, our programs will not only help younger workers find a job, but keep them in a job.

Infrastructure. Again and again and again. But from where will the sustainable jobs come, other than in the public sector, when the government continues to pursue policies to increase the cost of capital, the cost of labour, the cost of energy and the cost of compliance. And every other cost of setting up and maintaining a private sector business.

Basically, the Government is kicking the can to the next generation of citizens, tax payers and politicians who will follow once Mr Frydenberg has retired to a comfortable post parliamentary life of 15.4% superannuation contributions, writing a memoir and lobbying back to government.

A couple of weeks ago, Treasurer Frydenberg got on stage and, like Susan Boyle before him, Dreamed the Dream of Times Gone By …. reflecting on the policies of Thatcher and Reagan.

Susan Boyle had talent. Treasurer Frydenberg had spin.

Where are these policies Mr Treasurer? Or was it just an attempt at distraction.

In the mean time, total Australian governments account for well over 50% of GDP and the private sector is on the ground wounded waiting for the regulators to come and finish the job with their bayonets.