It has been a necessary and momentous achievement in the development of civilisation to set laws down so everyone knows what they may and may not do, and to protect people from the capriciousness of rulers who are also bound.

The Greeks had Draco tabulate existing Athenian law. Once they saw it they realised how uneven and cruel it was – hence the word ‘Draconian’, and leading to the appointment of Solon to reform laws along more just lines.

The Romans had their Twelve Tables, the basis of a legal system that maintained order in the largest empire the woulrld had seen, where a man could travel from Palestine to Britain through flourishing towns secure in his rights and his responsibilities.

Magna Carta is rightly remembered for protecting people from the whims and predations of a monarch.

In common among all of these is that they provide permanence and predictability, they allow citizens a defence against the arbitrary exercise of power, and guarantee the conditions under which society thrives.

This Quigley fellow would be given hemlock in Athens, thrown before wild beasts in Rome, and spitted on a spear in England.

And with Quigley’s precedent we can just do it too!

– Mother Lode.