Troll level: 7th dan master with oak leaf cluster and diamonds

Posted on 8:40 pm, August 24, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in American politics, Liberty Clip. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Troll level: 7th dan master with oak leaf cluster and diamonds

  2. HT
    #3558910, posted on August 24, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    His a good troll 😉

    I do wish he would work on his presentation when presentation matters though.

    Wish we had a Trump in Victoria right now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.