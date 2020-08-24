Victorian democracy to be formally abolished

In the history of dictatorships, the “state of emergency” never ends – and must always be extended:
Victoria has recorded 116 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews announced his Government will seek to change laws so that Victoria’s state of emergency can be extended by another 12 months…
Mr Andrews said while the current state of emergency was due to end on September 13, it was clear it would be needed well beyond that time.
“Whilst we’d all love this to be over by the 13th of September, which is when the Act says the state of emergency must end, that simply won’t be the case,” he said.
The real motivation here is that the Premier’s approval rating is high (because everything’s “free”) and normal parliamentary democracy is a hindrance to Labor maintaining its grip on power – permanently.
…and so it begins.
Six months was more than enough to pass laws according parliamentary rules, debate and accent. Hopefully the Upper House tells him to fuck off..
Thin edge of the wedge. Social credits next. It will appeal to Labor voters that Victoria is turning into the same sort of shithole they called home.
And, BTW, rescind the damn law that gave him dictatorship powers for six months to begin with >:(
Venezuela. New State of Australia.
When this all began, a friend said to me that he believed it would be more than two years before Australia opened its borders and possibly up to four years before it allowed international cruise ships in port.
I laughed … then.
Covid-1984
The Ministry of Peace (Health).
The Ministry of Truth – Big Brother is protecting you.
Ha ha. From Chris Snowdon
I think it was Clive James who said the problem with Australians wasn’t that they were descended from prisoners but that a lot of them were descended from prison officers.