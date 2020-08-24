Victorian democracy to be formally abolished

Victoria has recorded 116 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews announced his Government will seek to change laws so that Victoria’s state of emergency can be extended by another 12 months…

Mr Andrews said while the current state of emergency was due to end on September 13, it was clear it would be needed well beyond that time.

“Whilst we’d all love this to be over by the 13th of September, which is when the Act says the state of emergency must end, that simply won’t be the case,” he said.