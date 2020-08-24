Victorian democracy to be formally abolished

Posted on 12:59 pm, August 24, 2020 by currencylad

In the history of dictatorships, the “state of emergency” never ends – and must always be extended:

Victoria has recorded 116 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews announced his Government will seek to change laws so that Victoria’s state of emergency can be extended by another 12 months

Mr Andrews said while the current state of emergency was due to end on September 13, it was clear it would be needed well beyond that time.

“Whilst we’d all love this to be over by the 13th of September, which is when the Act says the state of emergency must end, that simply won’t be the case,” he said.

 
The real motivation here is that the Premier’s approval rating is high (because everything’s “free”) and normal parliamentary democracy is a hindrance to Labor maintaining its grip on power – permanently.

8 Responses to Victorian democracy to be formally abolished

  2. HT
    #3558360, posted on August 24, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Six months was more than enough to pass laws according parliamentary rules, debate and accent. Hopefully the Upper House tells him to fuck off..

  3. Hay Stockard
    #3558363, posted on August 24, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Thin edge of the wedge. Social credits next. It will appeal to Labor voters that Victoria is turning into the same sort of shithole they called home.

  4. HT
    #3558364, posted on August 24, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    And, BTW, rescind the damn law that gave him dictatorship powers for six months to begin with >:(

  5. Ozman
    #3558366, posted on August 24, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    Venezuela. New State of Australia.

  6. Bruce in WA
    #3558373, posted on August 24, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    When this all began, a friend said to me that he believed it would be more than two years before Australia opened its borders and possibly up to four years before it allowed international cruise ships in port.

    I laughed … then.

  7. Beachcomber
    #3558375, posted on August 24, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Covid-1984
    The Ministry of Peace (Health).

    Australia is at war with a deadly virus. Australia has always been at war with a deadly virus. Australia will always be at war with a deadly virus.

    The Ministry of Truth – Big Brother is protecting you.

  8. Some History
    #3558382, posted on August 24, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Ha ha. From Chris Snowdon

    I think it was Clive James who said the problem with Australians wasn’t that they were descended from prisoners but that a lot of them were descended from prison officers.

