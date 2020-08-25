Go woke and go broke

All the talk from the energy and finance reporters in The Australian sounds like PR for unreliable energy and woke investment decisions in the boardrooms of the nation. Not to mention the talk from industry bodies like the Business Council and the Australian Industry Group and the usual suspects – the ACTU and trend leaders like BHP, Rio, Telstra.
This is in the face of clear signs of concern in the RE industry. Some players have fallen over and others are struggling to get facilities connected to the grid. Look forward to more stranded assets!
So it is not surprising to find a study that casts doubt on the vitality of firms that score high on ESG (environmental, social and governance) indicators.
Looking beyond the initial crash in March, the researchers found that ESG factors were negatively associated with returns during the recovery in the second quarter, while investments in innovation-related assets continued to positively impact performance. “Not only did more socially responsible firms not exhibit the alleged greater share price resilience during the highly unexpected Covid-induced market decline, but they actually performed significantly less well when the overall market recovered,” they wrote.
Including the 2008 financial crisis, the authors determined that liquidity and intangible assets were the best predictors of returns during crisis periods, rather than ESG factors.
Liberty Quote – The state schools deprived working-class parents of the power to withdraw their children from the worst. The private school parents know that their power to move is the source of their influence on their schools. The power of low-income people to withdraw their children from poor schools, in practice or by intention, was taken from them by the state. — Arthur Seldon
It’s been amusing that the green-as-grass AEMO has been forced to require solar and wind generators to disconnect in order to safeguard the grid.
Nine more solar farms could have output cut to zero due to system strength issues (27 Jul)
And as for ‘environmental, social and governance’ how exactly is the massacring of millions of birds and bats by wind turbines “environmental”? Or the subsidizing of this practice using involuntarily extracted taxpayer money “social and governance”? Poor pensioners are dying because they cannot afford heating in winter and airconditioning in summer.
Thanks pollies, your answers to a non-problem are killing exactly the people you say you want to protect – the poor and the vulnerable.
Surely the Jolly Green Giants will be suing AEMO? You apply for planning permission so they must have to apply to attach to the grid? Then AEMO must say welcome after appraising the generator?
The problems when a politician appoints a lawyer to run a utility but what else has gone wrong?
If only we had a media that was unbiased and employed people of good sense and intelligence rather than their girlfriends and inclusives we might see some questions if not answers.