Joe Biden’s lying race hoax depravity discussed by Scott Adams

BAD LANGUAGE ALERT – NOT SAFE FOR WORK

This is Scott Adams discussing The truth about the Charlottesville demo about what Trump had actually said and how despicable and disgusting it was that Biden had used this media hoax to attack Trump not only in his acceptance speech but at other times as well. Worth your time if you can bear the language. The video was found here: Scott Adams’ Epic Rant Excoriating Biden For His “Fine People” Race Card Hoax.

Not just about the disgust but also about the kind of people who cannot be persuaded that Trump did not say what they think he said, even when they are shown that he did not say what they were told he said.