Sutton death

Let’s begin with the obvious: a well-known side effect of Covid is death. So what are we to make of this: Careful, medicines can also be poisons?
Hydroxychloroquine has the well-known side effects of heart arrhythmias and the risk of blindness with prolonged use.
And to whom do we owe this useless bit of knowledge. No one seems to want to take full responsibility.
This opinion was written by Alastair Stewart, director of the ARC Centre for Personalised Therapeutics Technologies, in collaboration with his University of Melbourne colleagues Phillip Reece, honorary senior fellow, department of pharmacology and therapeutics; David Story, deputy director, Centre for Integrated Critical Care; and Megan Munsie, deputy director, Centre for Stem Cell Systems.
So here is the first of the comments listed according to best liked:
IS HYDROXCHLOROQUINE EFFECTIVE FOR TREATING COVID ?
Listen to Dr. Harvey Risch Professor of Epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at Yale ……
‘’I conclude the evidence is overwhelming, there is no question that for the people who need to be treated and are treated early, it has a very substantial benefit in reducing risk of hospitalisation or mortality.
‘’And there’s been a massive disinformation campaign that stretches from government to the media that’s either suppressing this message or id countering it with a false message.
‘’I’m not an expert in the reasons why that’s happening other than just observing it. But I am an expert in the science, and I can tell you the science is all one-side sided. ‘’In fact the science is so one-sided in supporting this result that it’s stronger than anything else I’ve ever studied in my entire career.
‘’The evidence in favour of Hydroxychloroquine benefit in high risk patients treated early as out-patients is stronger than anything else I’ve ever studied. So scientifically there is no question whatsoever ever.’’
But what would this Professor know ?
Here’s his Education & Training;
PhD : University of Chicago (1980)
MD : University of California, San Diego (1976)
BS : California Institute of Technology (1972)
Postdoctoral Fellow : School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of Washington
Suppose we just ask those elderly folks lying sick in hospital whether they would like to try the HCQ procedure.
Meanwhile it has occurred to me that too much focus has been put on the rank incompetence of Daniel Andrews. He is after all a man with limited intelligence and no expertise in virtually everything he legislates about. It is this cypher Brett Sutton. What expertise does he have in creating such massive damage to the people of Victoria? He needs to take more of the blame for the idiotic policies of Victoria. There are lots of considerations that go into making a policy and focusing only on the disease and ignoring everything else is idiocy on stilts.
On this issue alone heads need to roll.
HCQ if only those who have died, unnecessarily, only knew.
If only those who are restricting the drug from being used could be sued.
Too much protection is afforded incompetence in government and government organizations.
But Sutton and Monty (neither epidemiologists) know better than Dr. Harvey Risch.
Funny how the so-called side effects of Hydroxychloroquine only became an issue after sixty-plus years when PDT recommended it.
But it has to be used in combination with zinc to combat coronavirus.
The CHO job is to identify possible responses to a risk. They will always maximise risk aversion.
It is the job of the elected government to make decisions to manage risk, taking other factors into consideration. You know, like livelihoods.
The cure should not be worse than the disease.
Sutton is a Green Man. He loves the thought of destroying industry that pays his salary. Stopping people from using planes, trains and automobiles, think of the smaller carbon footprint. Loves the idea of absolute control so industry, agriculture and all travel can be abolished.
Not of course for movie stars, Greenpeace executives and friendly pollies just you and me. The elite can then travel first class everywhere and we can just pay for it!
Sutton death by TDS.
Doesn’t do for a doctor to have a closed mind to new techniques or medicines.
If Dettol Donny hadn’t spruiked HCQ as a magic bullet, nobody would be caring.
This is the biggest beat-up since granny bought her new mixmaster.
This drug, providing it is given early along with zinc has shown a lot of promise.
It has been used successfully for decades for treatment of malaria.
Are all MSM that [email protected]#ked up in the head that they refuse to admit the possibility that what the
‘orange man’ was suggesting may be the holy grail?
They would rather see people die, economies wrecked rather than ‘the Don be correct?
PS…both rhetorical questions
What a waste of words. Who would use HCQ for a prolonged period anyhow? In this context its to help you get over COVID. And define prolonged.
I find politicians deferring to their advisors as The ultimate insult to voters who elected them and expect them to make decisions. The advisor is only an advisor no matter how skilled or august. A good advisor would also be aware of this dynamic and that they are assuming authority with alacrity makes them responsible for the outcome. When the dust clears I want the advisors before courts or commissions to answer for the harm they have caused.
Entropy #3559456, posted on August 25, 2020, at 1:18 pm
It’s the division of labour that’s the source of our problem (ie. not being able to sheet home responsibility and hold people accountable for the mess that has been created).
Cunning Diktator Dan has successfully divided the risk-averse adviser (Sutton) from the risk manager (himself) so that he shields the adviser from scrutiny but also deflects accountability away from himself (into the void, apparently) by being seen to accept the (unassailable) expert advice.
That is NOT how the Westminster system is supposed to work, is it?
Like some other dictators, when things start to get tough Dan will announce the overnight execution of his recent advisors.
A measure of Sutton’s idiocy is that he does not realize this.
And that isn’t even mentioning Dr. Tom Barody, who knows that Ivermectin, zinc, and doxycyline is in the same league as hydroxychloroquine.
But then, he has experience over a course of several decades IN THIS FIELD! What would this rube Sutton compare?
Something smells to high heaven. Regardless of teh clueless ban on fishing, there is plenty that is fishy in the state of Victoria.
The problem with Sutton doesn’t need to step outside the safety zone and make any informed decisions. He has his own safety net by parroting the WHO.
@Entropy #3559456, posted on August 25, 2020 at 1:18 pm
“The CHO job is to identify possible responses to a risk. They will always maximise risk aversion.
It is the job of the elected government to make decisions to manage risk,”
Hit the nail on the head, Entropy. Sutton’s advice needed to balanced against business etc. To be fair to Sutton, he only claims expertise on medical issues. Andrews is a manager, not a leader, and not a very good one.
But he’s got a facebook page full of swooning admirers!
Brett Sutton is HOT
Now sir ,we are going to do this surgery on you ,there is some risk ,one in sixty million people have an adverse reaction ,do you consent to the prcedure ?
(_the adverse reaction was a 90 year old man operated on in a Yurt in Mongolia 97 years ago ,but I gotta cover my ass dont I ? )
Lawyers love sueing doctors because they hated them at uni for being much smarter .
Agreed. Sutton is like every other consultant: a shield for the manager to do what he was going to do anyway (I’m following expert advice!) and a scapegoat if things go south (it wasn’t me, it was that expert!). In the very unlikely event that Sutton publicly recommended something Andrews didn’t want to do, he would soon find himself washing bedpans alongside Annaliese Van Diemen.