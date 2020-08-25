Sutton death

Let’s begin with the obvious: a well-known side effect of Covid is death. So what are we to make of this: Careful, medicines can also be poisons?

Hydroxychloroquine has the well-known side effects of heart arrhythmias and the risk of blindness with prolonged use.

And to whom do we owe this useless bit of knowledge. No one seems to want to take full responsibility.

This opinion was written by Alastair Stewart, director of the ARC Centre for Personalised Therapeutics Technologies, in collaboration with his University of Melbourne colleagues Phillip Reece, honorary senior fellow, department of pharmacology and therapeutics; David Story, deputy director, Centre for Integrated Critical Care; and Megan Munsie, deputy director, Centre for Stem Cell Systems.

So here is the first of the comments listed according to best liked:

IS HYDROXCHLOROQUINE EFFECTIVE FOR TREATING COVID ? Listen to Dr. Harvey Risch Professor of Epidemiology in the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at Yale …… ‘’I conclude the evidence is overwhelming, there is no question that for the people who need to be treated and are treated early, it has a very substantial benefit in reducing risk of hospitalisation or mortality. ‘’And there’s been a massive disinformation campaign that stretches from government to the media that’s either suppressing this message or id countering it with a false message. ‘’I’m not an expert in the reasons why that’s happening other than just observing it. But I am an expert in the science, and I can tell you the science is all one-side sided. ‘’In fact the science is so one-sided in supporting this result that it’s stronger than anything else I’ve ever studied in my entire career. ‘’The evidence in favour of Hydroxychloroquine benefit in high risk patients treated early as out-patients is stronger than anything else I’ve ever studied. So scientifically there is no question whatsoever ever.’’ But what would this Professor know ? Here’s his Education & Training;

PhD : University of Chicago (1980)

MD : University of California, San Diego (1976)

BS : California Institute of Technology (1972)

Postdoctoral Fellow : School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of Washington

Suppose we just ask those elderly folks lying sick in hospital whether they would like to try the HCQ procedure.

Meanwhile it has occurred to me that too much focus has been put on the rank incompetence of Daniel Andrews. He is after all a man with limited intelligence and no expertise in virtually everything he legislates about. It is this cypher Brett Sutton. What expertise does he have in creating such massive damage to the people of Victoria? He needs to take more of the blame for the idiotic policies of Victoria. There are lots of considerations that go into making a policy and focusing only on the disease and ignoring everything else is idiocy on stilts.