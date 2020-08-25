Why are our politicians not allowing HCQ to be used in Australia?

It is quite clear that the Chinese flu has become the decisive issue in American politics. Whether we are in a genuine pandemic and whether Donald Trump has taken the right approach or ought to have handled it differently is the one last issue available to the Democrats. Nothing Trump can do or say will ever receive the slightest approval from either the American media or anyone on the left who wishes to see Trump lose the election. Republican states continue to open their economies up and Democrat states continue to lock them down. The Russian hoax was virtually never mentioned during the Democrat National Convention when it had been the single most important issue for the past three years. It’s gone, and CV-1984 has taken its place.
So we have this now: PLASMA TREATMENT EVOKES POLITICAL RESPONSE. Yet another approach to dealing with the virus has been recommended by the President and the left-media have gone berserk once again.
Last night, President Trump announced that the FDA has granted emergency authorization to use plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat others who have contracted the disease. Plasma-based treatments have been in the works for some time, and the Mayo Clinic has carried out an extended test of the type of therapy the FDA approved yesterday.
To my knowledge, there are no safety concerns relating to plasma treatments, but critics were quick to claim that there is insufficient evidence of efficacy to support the expedited approval. As usual, the reaction to Trump’s announcement was political, not medical:
“The FDA must approve drugs or vaccines based on their safety and effectiveness – NOT political pressure from the White House,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted on Saturday. “The President’s dangerous attempt to inject himself into the scientific decisions of [U.S. FDA] jeopardizes the health & well-being of all Americans.”
There is no doubt whatsoever that HCQ was condemned across the American media and the American left precisely because Donald Trump had spoken positively about the lives it might save. But that is American politics, and it is as obvious as anything one might have ever observed in the world of politics. My question is this: why is this same issue playing out politically in other countries, and in particular, why has Australia forbidden the use of HCQ for treating Covid?
You would think that how we treated the virus was in some way related to the American election which obviously it is not. Yet we allow people to die without allowing our own doctors to apply HCQ to people who might have otherwise recovered. This is both sickening and inexplicable. Let me quote Terry McCrann on this issue who is as puzzled as I am: Waiting for Godot, from one pandemic debacle to the next.
Further and more critically, there is arguably a better way if we were to actively embrace the two treatment protocols which have been shown to work in other places: Donald Trump’s hydroxychloroquine plus zinc and Thomas Borody’s ivermectin plus zinc.
Instead, we have seen an extraordinary, nothing short of hysterical, blitz to demonise the first; and now a move by the TGA to kill the second lest it gain some sort of toehold. Borody is being ‘investigated’ for potentially “breaching the ban on advertising COVID-19 treatments”.
Is that not exactly another example of the mandatory stupidity design feature? A blanket ban on advertising a virus treatment? In other words, shut up and just take whatever the “experts” dish out to you — even, mandatorily.
If HCQ plus zinc and ivermectin plus zinc — I have to keep stressing the “plus zinc”, because all, and I mean all, the trials that have “proved” HCQ does not work, have been trials that did not include zinc, the critical joint component — do actually work, even if not to Borody’s claimed 100 per cent for ivermectin, we have a wide open doorway out of the economic-virus nightmare.
We could turn the virus into an irritation. We could open up the economy, and treat anyone testing positive for the virus, just like we do for any other disease/injury.
So why aren’t we doing that? We are not part of the American political world so why are we not just using the tools we have available to cure people who are otherwise being allowed to die? Our politicians have a lot to answer for.
We are doing it. Doctors who are ethical and care for patients not politics are quietly using HCL combinations, successfully. To not do so, leaves doctors open to charges of reckless negligence, or worse.
“In other words,just take whatever the experts dish out to you”….
Now we have Andrews wanting the power to extend his powers for another 12 months so that his unelected “expert” Sutton can tell us what to do. In the midst of all this shit no one in the media has picked up on the arrest of an individual who has been charged with the crime of “ incitement to protest”. So Orwellian that it defies belief but which will become the norm if Andrews and his mate get their way.
It’s obvious why not. The ALP is aligned with the green-progressive wing of the Democrats. The LNP is captured utterly by the Photios wets, who are elitists aligned with the RINOs. The RINOs hate Trump with every fibre of their beings because he has been championing the 95% of ordinary Republican voters who are loyal to Trump. They fear the Republican Party being taken over by Trump, thereby dumping them out of the comfy beltway elite stratum.
So because both the ALP and LNP detest Trump they aren’t going to accept HCQ/azithromycin/zinc. This is the evil of leftist politics in the present day, that they are purposely letting innocent people die for their mistaken cause.
(Btw the therapy has to be HCQ or ivermectin plus an antibiotic plus zinc, because Covid tends to degrade the lining of the intestines and colon, letting gut bacteria contaminate the blood. The antibiotic prevents this contamination and resulting sepsis/inflammation/cytokine storm. At least that is what I’ve seen.)
The reason is simples. There are too many bureaucrats and politicians who have invested energy in the disinformation and overzealous lockdowns and draconian fines etc. these people will never apologise nor accept they have been wrong all along. And they really like to lord it over us, the inner fascist screaming all along to get out and wreak havoc. The TGA is a particularly egregious little body, completely unable to be reined in with some of its idiotic decisions. Plus there is always the looming presence of big pharma, who are actively fighting any relaxation of bans against the two drugs mentioned in the article. There is no money in it for them. They would rather bring a vaccine or two out which would need annual boosters to make lots of $$$. Always follow the money trail for answers.
‘Big Pharma’ I suspect has much to do with this aversion to existing medicines as well as the political side of things.
At the risk of being labelled a tinfoil hatter, there has been a lot of money channeled into developing a vaccine and a good deal of that money has come from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I really don’t think that those two have the betterment of mankind in their minds – but rather profit. My guess is that a smallish investment on their part will mean a substantial return once the vaccine is developed…and the unholy speed that vaccines have been developed and rushed out, perhaps with insufficient testing and QA, tells me that the quest for profit is driving this.
The fact that the pharmaceutical company that Morrison is putting so much trust in has created legal documents that state that they cannot be sued if their vaccine has unintended? consequences speaks volumes to me.
Why?
If there is a relatively effective cure, there is no crisis.
It’s an interesting question, isn’t it? Why do Australian Politicians, if not actually banning the drug, actively discourage it?
Is it to do with Money? Of course it is, it ALWAYS is! But, how, and to what extent?
Que Bono?
Would an Australian Politician, or advisor, being an investor in some drug company looking for a vaccine, actively discourage the opposition? Perhaps. There are some seedy characters in parliament, but not necessarily in positions of any influence.
Are the Medicos in on it? Would a reputable medico, stand at the bedside, and watch a patient die – perhaps knowing full well that death is inevitable – refuse to try a drug because someone said it might not work.
Note all the italics!
It’s very difficult to comprehend such an attitude, from anyone.
The second side of the debacle is the patient him/her self. Can they not demand to be given the drug? Realistically, an aged person in the full grip of the Virus, is possibly – probably- in no condition to demand anything, but surely the Relatives can demand the treatment.
Then, of course, the Medico refuses to treat the patient and walks away, taking his copy of The Oath with him.
You can legally sign yourself out of a Hospital. You can legally refuse treatment. You can legally blow your own brains out. But you can’t legally demand a particular drug when you are at Deaths’ Bloody Door?
Ya know, I wonder if at the end of the day, the HCQ treatment proves to be the GodSend it could have been, if allowed to be. Would it then be legally possible to sue the Medico for negligence?
Before anyone jumps on me, yes, I know, all I’ve done is added some more questions. But, perhaps if Credlin and her ilk, would pursue the questions, instead of incessantly and rabidly rabbiting on about Dan the Man, maybe someone would take a bit of notice.
I wonder how much this has to do with Big Pharma. These existing remedies are no longer governed by intellectual property rights and so are available at very low cost as generic products; whereas, when it comes to new vaccines, they will be governed by intellectual property rights and will not be available at low cost. Money talks.
Bob
#3559233, posted on August 25, 2020 at 9:25 am
Bob, are you sure doctors are doing it? It would appear not to be so in Victoriastan.
Today, it is reported that a 33yo out of Hong Kong has caught the wuhan flu AGAIN five months after his first bout. The report is the virus had at least 24 mutations. The takeout is… a vaccine is not going to be effective against a mutating virus. HCQ/Zn or Invermectin/Zn may be the best defence
Credlin has not mentioned once about the use of the HCQ regime, in fact she has been pretty poor on the CV 19 debacle to calling for short sharp lockdown to wearing masks, promoting the use of homemade ones, which I think is dangerous
Looking for a safe seat ??
She’s a lawyer politician.., bad combination
They were using it in QLD when we had active cases. I’m not aware of any ban here.
Alan Jones and Andrew Bolt need to get Scott Morrison and Greg Hunt on their shows and ask why they are happy to see Australians get sick and die when there are some effective and safe cures/ preventatives
No need for those double blind tests
This wasn’t done with antibiotics during WW1 as in law you can use a drug when it is urgently needed ( sorry for the very unlegal language)
Wait here guys, I’ll go get the rope.
Roger – This:
Doctors banned from prescribing potential COVID-19 drug (8 Apr)
So if doctors are writing scripts for it they are doing so in the face of massive fines. Or has Queensland quietly overturned this draconian ban?
It is interesting to note that a class action has already been inititiated in connection with the question that Steve asks.
https://victoriansforvaccinechoice.com/2020/08/class-action-challenges-australias-prime-minister-and-state-and-territory-leaders-on-their-covid-19-response/#.X0JzdzyIR90.facebook
So, the SAME HCQ basically synthetic Quinine), that has been SAFELY used in interventions against malaria for DECADES, is suddenly NOT safe?
The Zinc thing is important, as is the inclusion of an antibiotic.
As an interesting aside, Australia has a dietary Zinc problem. Australian soils are, in general very low in natural zinc. Not only does this cause “issues” in agriculture, it consequently means lower Zinc uptake, all the way up the food chain.
Zinc is very important in several major bodily functions, sight being one of them.
“Trace Elements Matter!…. so to speak.
You can’t have Trump being correct about anything. Why? Because Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord on Climate Change. Mr Photios who pulls the string for the wet liberals nationally eg Scomo, Hunt, is a big climate supporter. Indeed, so much so, that his wife makes mega millions out of renewable investments that are propped up through subsidies paid by Australian tax payers. And the Labor Party and the Greens for the same reason don’t want Trump to get any oxygen because people just might to question the efficacy of renewable energy and the lies behind the global warming scam.