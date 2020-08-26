Liberty Quote
To lay with one hand the power of the government on the property of the citizen, and with the other to bestow it upon favored individuals to aid private enterprises and build up private fortunes, is none the less a robbery because it is done under the forms of law and is called taxation.— Samuel F. Miller
Breaking news. Another wave of boat people!
This entry was posted in Oppressive government, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.
Hee hee hee! I might be one of those refugees soon.
James Allan lets go with both barrels!
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2020/08/i-didnt-vote-for-tyranny-did-you/
Noice!
From the comments at quadrant:
Stephen Due – 26th August 2020
The most important election in Australian history is the one about to take place in America. If and when Trump wins we have some hope of getting Australian politicians who will take a chance on standing up for Liberty and Reason. If Trump loses the game is over in Australia. We will then descend further into the swamp of socialism and policy driven by mass emotion.
The next PM to be elected in Australia on a platform of defunding the ABC and privatising education will be the one who secures our democracy for the future. The roots of the Daniel Andrews brand of totalitarianism do not really lie in his love affair with the Chinese and cultural Marxism, or his union power base, or his manifest intellectual and moral emptiness. Rather its roots lie in the mass indoctrination mechanisms provided by the ABC and the State school system.
Thank you Mak Siccar
Mrs HT and I are just about to build a new house in regional Victoria. We are staying in Victoria for the usual reasons, mainly concerning miniature people that call Mrs HT “Nan” and me “Pop”. We had a very serious conversation though about building elsewhere, and in fact were about to buy in rural NSW when Mrs HT got cancer, the bad kind. Looking at mortality eye to eye, she quickly checked her internal compass and decided she couldn’t leave the miniature people after all.
We came very close, and I fully understand why many people would seriously consider leaving the state. I advise the producers of said miniature people to leave the state now. I’m retired, but if I still worked I’d be out like a shot, Andrews has right royally fucked the Victorian economy for, probably, generations.
Again, Victorian voters keep electing ALP into government expecting a different result. Cain, Kirner…
The Queensland Health Minister, Pixie Anne Wheatley, has appeared again on TV, his 32nd time today, and told Queenslanders that they must keep getting tested, and, like a good fellow Socialist, I’ve taken his wonderful advice.
I have been tested fifteen times now, and I just will NOT rest until I get a positive result.
(Damn! Do I really need to insert /sarc)
Every state is what? 1 maybe 2% from the same fate. Do you really think Palachook (can’t spell her real name, sorry) is any better than Andrews? “There but by the grace of God go I”, should be taken more seriously across the country. The lunatics are distributed reasonably uniformly across the country, methinks Victoria may be a slight gerrymander…
If they test me I’ll be making the news – cause that will be a step too far. I have already decided, quietly and by reference to my own moral compass, that I will not allow them to compel me submit to a Covid test, whatever price it is I pay.
Its spelt “pieceofshit’
Where do you board? If that arsehole Andrews gets his way and extends the current lockdown then I’ll be in the lineup to leave. Victoria is being turned into a bankrupt shithole by that moron.
Post is very true, look at these fine refugees
https://imageresizer.static9.net.au/uZTKPedntmOS24Z1c6yolL_Dgmg=/1274×0/https%3A%2F%2Fprod.static9.net.au%2Ffs%2F41bfd14f-5bf2-4ea4-b1b2-4b3c00c70054
A wealthy Melbourne family who escaped Victoria’s strict lockdown on their superyacht have had their exemption revoked by Queensland Health after arriving on the Gold Coast.
Police in two states began investigating after A Current Affair cameras captured millionaire construction magnate Mark Simonds along with his wife, their son, and their son’s girlfriend docking on their journey to Queensland.
They left in their superyacht Lady Pamela from Melbourne’s Docklands along with three crew members on August 9.
Mak Siccar quoting James Allen: “In a democracy you get what you deserve. Next election we will all have a chance to pass judgement on this fiasco. I, for one, can’t wait. ” Sadly while I agree totally with your (and his) position, I despair that the next election, which will return either the present party or the opposition, will make no difference at all.