Do not doubt that Victoria has become a police state

A Frankston ‘Karen’ is still refusing to wear a mask even as she languishes in jail on remand, a court has heard.

Anti-authoritarian Mandy Crerar was listed to apply for bail again on Tuesday, but her case was adjourned because prison staff said she wouldn’t put on a mask.

It meant custody officers at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre couldn’t take her to a media room for her online court case.

The 58-year-old had her first bail application on August 12, but that was denied because she refused to guarantee she would abide by the COVID-19 health requirements.

Ms Crerar is accused of coughing on staff at Cafe Fleur by Jen in Frankston and allegedly assaulting police because she had been refused service for not wearing a mask.

Officers say she continued to be uncooperative and refused to answer COVID-19 questions back at the station. She faces a total of nine assault, affray, resisting emergency worker and failing to comply with Chief Health Officer’s direction charges.

Her partner Andrew Lane pleaded for her to be released from custody, saying he needed her assistance around the home and he “couldn’t cope without Mandy here”.

Her defence lawyer Christopher Terry told the online court he was advised she was abiding by directives at the prison where she is being held, but that was disputed by corrections staff.

He said the 14 days she had already spent behind bars was more than she would likely receive if she was found guilty or pleaded to the charges she faced.

He said a $5000 surety and the care requirements of her partner were also factors that needed to be considered.

Magistrate Timothy Gattuso said he was not prepared to consider bail for Ms Crerar if she was not prepared to put on a mask inside jail.

“If she is saying she will do it in the community, I want to see if she is prepared to do it for a court hearing,” Mr Gattuso said.

She is listed to face online court again on Thursday, August 27.