From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson

Posted on 1:29 pm, August 26, 2020 by Alan Moran

Changes are afoot at the Last Night of the Proms. Not only is this classical-music institution, founded in 1895, guilty of being hideously historic it has also been accused of encouraging people to celebrate being British. (Like there’s anything to be proud of!) The BBC doesn’t wish to cause offence to anyone – unless you’re a white, Conservative-voting licence-fee payer, in which case you deserve it – so this year the hugely popular Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory singalong will be replaced by something more in tune with the times. Why not go the full hog and get carefully-adapted versions of those songs, performed by the Amalgamated Choir of Corbynist Comrades and BBC Newsroom staff. All together now!

Land of horrible histories, smothering the free,

How shall we disdain thee, who are sick of thee?

Woker still and woker shall our protests get.

God knows, we are angry, make us angrier yet!

God knows, we are angry, make us angrier yet!

Seriously, when will the self-righteous, monstrous regiment of leftist vandals lay off our culture and traditions? It seems they will not be satisfied until every suspect statue, every rousing anthem and poem written by a morally reprehensible white male (sorry, that’s basically all great poets apart from Emily Dickinson) have been cancelled.

14 Responses to From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson

  1. Louis Litt
    #3560493, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Flip n HEck – so they have the idiot student union over there as well

  2. Angus Black
    #3560498, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    …and let’s be honest, Emily Dickinson is poetry to slit your wrists by…

  3. stackja
    #3560506, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Cancel the cancelling.

  4. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3560513, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    No anthem more stirring than The Internationale. Even humming it to yourself, as would most BBC comrades, can be an uplifting experience.

  5. stackja
    #3560516, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Boris Johnson has said it is time to stop “our cringing embarrassment” about UK history after the BBC’s Last Night Of The Proms was thrown into controversy.

    “If it is correct… I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions and about our culture, and we stop this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

    Revealing that he had been advised against speaking out on the matter, he added: “I wanted to get that off my chest.”

  6. Bronson
    #3560520, posted on August 26, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    Maybe the could play the theme from the TeleTubbies because TeleTubbies love each other very much (in a non creepy way……)

  8. kingsley
    #3560568, posted on August 26, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    If they are pulling the plug on Rule Britannia then how long can it be before they pull the plug on “God Save the Queen”?

  9. H B Bear
    #3560577, posted on August 26, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Exactly like the ALPBC who sneer at everyday Australians from Kath & Kim to that wowser Shaun Micallef.

  10. jupes
    #3560579, posted on August 26, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Seriously, when will the self-righteous, monstrous regiment of leftist vandals lay off our culture and traditions?

    When conservatives start fighting for them.

  11. H B Bear
    #3560580, posted on August 26, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    This is what will drive the Trump victory in the US.

  12. BoyfromTottenham
    #3560585, posted on August 26, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Latest news from the UK Telegraph:
    “Former Australian PM Tony Abbott to head new UK Trade Board. …with a mission to get trade deals for Britain all over the world.”
    Our loss, their gain.

  13. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3560600, posted on August 26, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    The BBC sfavourite tune is “ode to joy “ the national anthem of a country that doesnt exist,it even has aflag to wave not bad for a non country . It is a fracturing collection of 27 countries ,all different. Norway mFaroes ,
    Switzerland ,Monaco ,SanMarino , and Andorra didnt join .,shows a bit of sense , so its not the whole of Europe .

  14. billie
    #3560603, posted on August 26, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    when will conservatives push back?

    when “conservative” politicians stop appeasing the left every opportunity they get

    Recent Liberal PMs, Tony Abbott, Turnbull (don’t get me started)

    state Liberal leaders like Ted Bailleau were such a dissappointment that they put Liberals out for a generation in Victoria. They did bugger all except fawn to the media and the luvvies and at the last minute signed an infrastructure deal designed to wedge Labor – it did and they didn’t care, cancelled it anyway. How could you spend 4 years believing your stupid road plan would snooker Labor and because of that, they thought they needed no other effort. Beyond stupid.

    if you wonder why Labor rules in Victoria look no further than the last Vic Liberal government

