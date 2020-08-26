From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson

Changes are afoot at the Last Night of the Proms. Not only is this classical-music institution, founded in 1895, guilty of being hideously historic it has also been accused of encouraging people to celebrate being British. (Like there’s anything to be proud of!) The BBC doesn’t wish to cause offence to anyone – unless you’re a white, Conservative-voting licence-fee payer, in which case you deserve it – so this year the hugely popular Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory singalong will be replaced by something more in tune with the times. Why not go the full hog and get carefully-adapted versions of those songs, performed by the Amalgamated Choir of Corbynist Comrades and BBC Newsroom staff. All together now!

Land of horrible histories, smothering the free,

How shall we disdain thee, who are sick of thee?

Woker still and woker shall our protests get.

God knows, we are angry, make us angrier yet!

Seriously, when will the self-righteous, monstrous regiment of leftist vandals lay off our culture and traditions? It seems they will not be satisfied until every suspect statue, every rousing anthem and poem written by a morally reprehensible white male (sorry, that’s basically all great poets apart from Emily Dickinson) have been cancelled.