Changes are afoot at the Last Night of the Proms. Not only is this classical-music institution, founded in 1895, guilty of being hideously historic it has also been accused of encouraging people to celebrate being British. (Like there’s anything to be proud of!) The BBC doesn’t wish to cause offence to anyone – unless you’re a white, Conservative-voting licence-fee payer, in which case you deserve it – so this year the hugely popular Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory singalong will be replaced by something more in tune with the times. Why not go the full hog and get carefully-adapted versions of those songs, performed by the Amalgamated Choir of Corbynist Comrades and BBC Newsroom staff. All together now!
Land of horrible histories, smothering the free,
How shall we disdain thee, who are sick of thee?
Woker still and woker shall our protests get.
God knows, we are angry, make us angrier yet!
God knows, we are angry, make us angrier yet!
Seriously, when will the self-righteous, monstrous regiment of leftist vandals lay off our culture and traditions? It seems they will not be satisfied until every suspect statue, every rousing anthem and poem written by a morally reprehensible white male (sorry, that’s basically all great poets apart from Emily Dickinson) have been cancelled.
Liberty Quote
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.— Clive Hamilton
-
Recent Comments
- billie on From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson
- duncanm on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- Professor Fred Lenin on From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- Rob MW on Do not doubt that Victoria has become a police state
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- harrys on the boat on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- Hay Stockard on Do not doubt that Victoria has become a police state
- Megan on Do not doubt that Victoria has become a police state
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- William the Conjuror on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- BoyfromTottenham on From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- H B Bear on From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson
- jupes on From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson
- H B Bear on From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- pat on Do not doubt that Victoria has become a police state
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- nb on Breaking news. Another wave of boat people!
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- From the (UK) Daily Telegraph’s Allison Pearson
- Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020
- Breaking news. Another wave of boat people!
- Do not doubt that Victoria has become a police state
- Guest post: Cardimona; Journalist forces AEMO to face truth about curtailment capers with the grid
- Sutton death
- Go woke and go broke
- Why are our politicians not allowing HCQ to be used in Australia?
- Who runs and sets Australia’s Defence Policy?
- Why the Doldrums are also known as the “horse latitudes”
- Joe Biden’s lying race hoax depravity discussed by Scott Adams
- Dan Andrews wants to extend his emergency powers
- Troll level: 7th dan master with oak leaf cluster and diamonds
- This Quigley Fellow
- Bill Muehlenberg: Just Put a Sock In It Magda!
- Have these people never heard of Thalidomide?
- Victorian democracy to be formally abolished
- But enough about the dying elderly…
- The light at the end of the tunnel is an oncoming high speed train
- Almost. Let’s make it official…
- Not sure why, but ….
- Hot coffee this morning?
- Nice unemployment if you can get it
- Could the last Liberal in Victoria please blow the candle out?
- The truth about the Charlottesville demo
- Bring Me A Dream
- Labor LEAN group declares war on gas
- Everybody look what’s going down
- Don’t invest in Australia
- AMA: Hey, a first vaccine may actually kill people – so, yeah
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Flip n HEck – so they have the idiot student union over there as well
…and let’s be honest, Emily Dickinson is poetry to slit your wrists by…
Cancel the cancelling.
No anthem more stirring than The Internationale. Even humming it to yourself, as would most BBC comrades, can be an uplifting experience.
Maybe the could play the theme from the TeleTubbies because TeleTubbies love each other very much (in a non creepy way……)
If they are pulling the plug on Rule Britannia then how long can it be before they pull the plug on “God Save the Queen”?
Exactly like the ALPBC who sneer at everyday Australians from Kath & Kim to that wowser Shaun Micallef.
When conservatives start fighting for them.
This is what will drive the Trump victory in the US.
Latest news from the UK Telegraph:
“Former Australian PM Tony Abbott to head new UK Trade Board. …with a mission to get trade deals for Britain all over the world.”
Our loss, their gain.
The BBC sfavourite tune is “ode to joy “ the national anthem of a country that doesnt exist,it even has aflag to wave not bad for a non country . It is a fracturing collection of 27 countries ,all different. Norway mFaroes ,
Switzerland ,Monaco ,SanMarino , and Andorra didnt join .,shows a bit of sense , so its not the whole of Europe .
when will conservatives push back?
when “conservative” politicians stop appeasing the left every opportunity they get
Recent Liberal PMs, Tony Abbott, Turnbull (don’t get me started)
state Liberal leaders like Ted Bailleau were such a dissappointment that they put Liberals out for a generation in Victoria. They did bugger all except fawn to the media and the luvvies and at the last minute signed an infrastructure deal designed to wedge Labor – it did and they didn’t care, cancelled it anyway. How could you spend 4 years believing your stupid road plan would snooker Labor and because of that, they thought they needed no other effort. Beyond stupid.
if you wonder why Labor rules in Victoria look no further than the last Vic Liberal government