Guest post: Cardimona; Journalist forces AEMO to face truth about curtailment capers with the grid

If you’re a wage slave at a left-wing newspaper (BIRM) you probably, literally, can’t afford to rock the boat, so I dips me lid to Tony Raggatt at the Townsville Bulletin. Well done, that man.
From today’s print edition…
POWER CUT SYSTEM FAULT TONY RAGGATT Ergon denies load shedding
A SYSTEM fault led to a lowcost electricity tariff supplying power throughout regional Queensland being inadvertently switched off, distributor and retailer Ergon Energy says.
Ergon was commenting after consumers raised concern about the outage, which lasted for about eight hours on Sunday.
The residential Tariff 33 is an interruptible supply used by consumers to cut the cost of their electricity bills but which is normally available for a minimum of 18 hours each day.
It is commonly used for pool pumps, hot water systems and air conditioners.
On Sunday, consumers complained in Facebook posts about not being able to use their air conditioners at a time when the air was thick with smoke from fires.
Some also questioned whether authorities were load shedding – cutting power to protect system security or mitigate damage to infrastructure.
But a spokeswoman for Ergon said the cutting of Tariff 33 was a system fault and not load shedding.
“For customers connected to Tariff 33 in regional Queensland, a system fault led to the tariff being inadvertently switched off for a number of hours,” an Ergon spokeswoman said.
“Tariff 33 channels were progressively restored throughout the day, with all channels returned to normal by 3.30pm.”
The spokeswoman said technical experts were investigating the cause of the fault, which had not occurred before.
Consumers on Facebook said the failure seemed odd at a time when demand on the system was low.
An independent candidate for the state seat of Hill, Tolga resident Peter Campion, said generation records showed the outputs of the Mount Emerald wind farm and the Sun Metals solar farm in North Queensland had been curtailed this month well below capacity.
Mr Campion said the reason for this was that one of the units of Rockhampton’s Stanwell coal-fired power station was offline and the level of intermittent power needed to be cut to maintain system stability.
A spokeswoman for regulator the Australian Energy Market Operator confirmed the reliance on coal-fired power but not Stanwell’s role.
“In order for inverter-based generation to be able to generate at full capacity in central and North Queensland – wind and solar farms including Sun Metals solar farm – a minimum amount synchronous generation – typically coal, hydro and gas power stations – must be online,” the spokeswoman said. [well that is something, they got to mention to the c word].
“The limits for inverter based generation depend on the specific combination of synchronous generators online at the time.”
In plainer language, the system is rooted if you allow access for too much unreliable energy and there is not enough coal power.
That’s an excellent strategy, Cardimona: don’t feed partisan BS to journos, just help them do their jobs. Many of them at regional papers are at the start of their professional journey. They will always react positively to those who help them get stories and don’t give them disinformation like the rest of the political class.
If non- coal power is so efficient, what’s the problem? Yes, I know. Subsidies!
Similar story today about the energy mess in California:
California’s Renewable Energy Conundrum (25 Aug)
CAISO is roughly their version of AEMO. And our version of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power station, which the Greens want to shut down, is the Liddell Power Station which green-as-grass AGL wants to shut down too. When that happens, as early as next year, we’re screwed, to put it mildly.
Their “system” might work better if instead of cutting all of their customers off the grid whenever third-world intermittent wind-bag and sun power are on strike, they just cut off all members of the Greenies and Labor Party dullards who demanded overpriced, unreliable, intermittent ‘fairy-power’ in the first place.
Congratulations.Cardimona well done now if you could get the Qld CFMEU to ack gyou seeing as they’ve thrown The dud, lantern-jawed Duchess of Dodgy Jackie Trad under the bus and the left ALP ‘creche for party hacks’
Back you – iPhone comments not going well
As an emergency back-up power supply for the 50% of the day in which the sun isn’t shining and/or the wind isn’t blowing sufficiently, or is blowing too much, have the genius Einstein “Powers-that-be” ever considered getting the eponymous Saint Bob Brown of the “Brown Movement” up there to stand in front of the solar collector array; bend over and drop his drawers when the sun goes down?
The Greens and their dullard intellectual inferiors in the Labor(sic) Party have always been of the firm opinion that the sun literally shines from Bob’s sphincter, so surely he could give the current system the ‘Khyber Pass’ and keep the wheels of capitalism ticking over by himself?