Not his acceptance speech but an address that was streamed live on Aug 24. In part what he discusses is ‘What They’re Doing Is Using COVID to Steal an Election’ which leads to the demand for mail-in voting”.

Trump spent much of his speech warning against election fraud, which he described as “more dangerous” than spying on his campaign, “because it’s more effective.” He noted that his administration is now challenging states that have adopted universal mail-in balloting: “Now we’re in courts all over the country, and hopefully we have judges that are going to give it a fair call. Because if they give it a fair call, we’re gonna win this election. The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election. We’re gonna win this election–We’re gonna win this election.”

If they will burn down their own cities, stealing votes would be a mere nothing. For more detail on what’s going on, you can read this: Dems no longer even bothering to hide their strategy to steal the election.

Hillary Clinton says Democrats are going to try to steal the election: “We’ve got to have a massive legal operation, I know the Biden campaign is working on that… Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances” pic.twitter.com/SJ14vHPJyk — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2020