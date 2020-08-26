“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election”

Posted on 10:07 pm, August 26, 2020 by Steve Kates

Not his acceptance speech but an address that was streamed live on Aug 24. In part what he discusses is ‘What They’re Doing Is Using COVID to Steal an Election’ which leads to the demand for mail-in voting”.

Trump spent much of his speech warning against election fraud, which he described as “more dangerous” than spying on his campaign, “because it’s more effective.”

He noted that his administration is now challenging states that have adopted universal mail-in balloting:

“Now we’re in courts all over the country, and hopefully we have judges that are going to give it a fair call. Because if they give it a fair call, we’re gonna win this election. The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election. We’re gonna win this election–We’re gonna win this election.”

If they will burn down their own cities, stealing votes would be a mere nothing. For more detail on what’s going on, you can read this: Dems no longer even bothering to hide their strategy to steal the election.

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to “The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election”

  1. max
    #3561052, posted on August 26, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Each side is convinced that if they lose the other side stole it.
    A difference that can only be settled with force.

  2. stackja
    #3561089, posted on August 26, 2020 at 10:55 pm

    max – Democrats didn’t accept the election of Lincoln.

  3. stackja
    #3561096, posted on August 26, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Nixon accepted the election of JFK.
    JFK ‘elected’ in Illinois and Texas by suspect Democrats ‘votes’.

  4. mh
    #3561097, posted on August 26, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Hilderbeast has belled the cat.

  5. Hodor
    #3561128, posted on August 26, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    One minute they say “Trump may not accept the results” and therefore is a problem.

    BUT Joetoe MUST not accept the results.

    I gotta stop reading this shit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.