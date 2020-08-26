Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020

Posted on 1:00 pm, August 26, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
27 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 26, 2020

  1. thefrollickingmole
    #3560444, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    Im special.

  3. thefrollickingmole
    #3560446, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    And not in a numberwang sort of way.

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #3560447, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    How long has this been going on?

  5. incoherent rambler
    #3560448, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    All Hail Caesar Danielus!

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #3560450, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    Clearly Sinc has finished Frying that Big Fish and paid ITK’s ransom.
    Faulty.
    The Grifter.

  7. Gab
    #3560451, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    Thank you, Doomlord. You look ever so handsome in your mankini today.

  8. Tom
    #3560454, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Hooray! Thank you, your Doomlordship.

  9. thefrollickingmole
    #3560457, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Video captured by a neighbour showed Mr Blake walking toward the driver’s side door of his SUV, away from two officers who were pointing guns at his back.

    After he opens the door, seven shots ring out with one of the officers tugging at his shirt. It remains unknown what the officers may have seen inside the car.

    Play a stupid game.
    Win a stupid prize.

  12. Tom
    #3560463, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:14 pm

    The speech by the Orange Oaf’s missus went too long. But, having just turned 50, she looked gorgeous. As the Marines would say, ooh-rah!

    Which reminds me, I wanted to post this at 0400 this morning but there was no open fred open: Tom Stiglich.

  13. Bruce in WA
    #3560464, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    From Mark Latham:

    Did you know NSW iCare has a special room, $5million to build, called The Imaginarium, where staff can go to write their random thoughts on the walls, as they day-dream about a better world?

    Their real job is to process and pay NSW workers’ compensation claims.

    We had a place where staff could write on the walls.

    We called it “the dunny”.

  14. Infidel Tiger King
    #3560465, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Sinclair agreed to my terms.

    I now have all your email addresses.

  15. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3560466, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    15 – full back and Captain! 😉

  16. Bruce in WA
    #3560467, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    I now have all your email addresses.

    Excellent!

    Mine’s false.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3560468, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    Play a stupid game.
    Win a stupid prize.

    “Big boy’s game

    Big boy’s rules!”

  18. Rossini
    #3560469, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    At last…………….or rather top 20

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #3560470, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    Afternoon to all in Ausfalia and especially Moscow on the Yarra

  20. Leigh Lowe
    #3560473, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Infidel Tiger King

    #3560465, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Sinclair agreed to my terms.

    I now have all your email addresses.

    No biggy.
    You’ve already got mine, Nick’s and KD’s anyway.
    Plus our guy in Queensland.

  21. Rossini
    #3560475, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Home schooling is the pits!

  22. Speedbox
    #3560476, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Afternoon all.

    Another day in this shitty socialist hellhole we call Australia.

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #3560478, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Looks like the bus-driver got a flat tyre this morning.
    Either that, or is busily trying to refresh the old dead fred.

  25. Makka
    #3560480, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Unbelievable. This black Dem Rep from Georgia wholeheartedly backing DJT at the convention.(7.41)

  26. Gab
    #3560481, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    I now have all your email addresses.

    Then could you please stop clogging up my spam folder with all those nude pictures!

  27. Makka
    #3560483, posted on August 26, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    We had a place where staff could write on the walls.

    We called it “the dunny”.

    And you weren’t doing your job as a boss if you didn’t geta mention on the dunny walls.

