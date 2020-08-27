Posted on 11:42 am, August 27, 2020 by Steve Kates

This video is about Daniel Andrews. Not literally, of course, but you watch it. If you don’t know there is a political agenda beneath all this, if you leave the lockdowns in place, and allow our freedoms to be stolen from us, you will eventually find out.

In Australia there is only one premier who is actively seeking to continue and almost certain extend this totalitarian lockdown yet it is the handling of this virus that has been more comprehensively bungled than any other premier. Look at the numbers.

New Cases Australia                              25,205

New Cases Victoria                                18,608

New Cases Outside Victoria                   6,597

Recent Deaths
Australia                                                        156

Recent Deaths
Victoria                                                           149

Recent Deaths Outside Victoria                     7

Total Deaths Australia                                 549

Total Deaths Victoria                                   462

Total Deaths Outside Victoria                      87

Why would you give this power hungry incompetent an extension of power? Now watch Tucker Carlson again.

