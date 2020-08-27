Climate news. The NSW regional RE Zones

You too can be a windwatcher. Keep your eye on the NemWatch widget.

Windwatch responsibly!

Turbine developments. They just get bigger and bigger offshore 12 MW and onshore 5.3 MW although there is talk of much bigger onshore windmills for at the in SA. All of this while the investors are starting to get restless about the future of the market due to grid issues that are starting to bite. And given the projects under construction that will get a lot worse before it gets better.

The NSW Regional RE Zones. The grand plan.

Currently there is a talkfest in Sydney to advance the Matt Kean Green Liberal agenda in the form of regional renewable energy zones to kick start post-Covoid economic development with cheap power and green jobs. Exciting times!

Its just a terrible shame about the “four icebergs” that will sink the RE Titanic – the wind droughts, the choke point factor, our island status and the lack of gridscale storage. On the topic of wind droughts, NSW had one yesterday.

At that time in the evening the wind was contributing 222MW of the 8.5GW of power that was being generated in the state. Over a GW of good black coal power was coming in from Queensland. A few more GW of wind installations won’t make much difference!

As to the wind supply over the day, it occasionally got over 10% of the installed capacity of the windmills. In the mid-morning it approached zero!