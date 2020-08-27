David Bidstrup guest post. Audrey’s getting anxious…

and some shareholders want a company to go out of business to “reduce emissions”.

A couple of things popped up in today’s local rag. First, AEMO wants any solar system installed after the start of September to be able to be turned off remotely. Audrey says:

“As we continue to see the increasing shift towards non-traditional generators and the increasing take up of household rooftop photovoltaic, we are encountering new challenges of managing voltage, system strength and inertia”.

Don’t you just love the “non-traditional” instead of useless rubbish?

AEMO says they want to be able to dump 300 to 400 MW of demand “if necessary”, but it will only be done “as a last resort”. This is code for when the system is about to fall over. Interestingly the article mentions that the Port Augusta power station, sacrificed on the altar of climate change, was rated at “just over 500 MW”, (520 MW), but fails to mention it could put this out rain, hail or shine.

All those dupes who were urged to “invest” in solar panels will soon find that they have been had as the disconnection will mean they no longer earn “feed in tariffs”, subsidised by governments to the tune of billions of dollars. The doctrine of unexpected consequences springs to mind.

Just to show how dumb the pollies are, our Energy minister said the AEMO report showed “just how critical Project Energy Connect, (the NSW/SA interconnector), is for energy security in SA. Wait until Liddell and other reliable power stations join Port Augusta on the sacrificial altar and the “security” turns to zilch.

What can I say? It gets sillier every day.

Second, a group of “activist shareholders” has or will “ask” Beach Energy to “get out of the oil and gas game”. I wonder if they realise that Beach Energy is an oil and gas company. What do they expect them to do after quitting the industry that earns their revenue, and do the “activists” care about getting dividends from their investment? Just to seem like they care, Beach has said it “is targeting a 25% reduction in emissions by 2024/25. How?