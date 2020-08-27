Love of Dan Brooks No Opposition

Adam Creighton: “Depressing – and a little scary.”
These walls are funny. First you hate ’em, then you get used to ’em. Enough time passes, you get so you depend on them. That’s institutionalised.”
– Ellis “Red” Redding
– Ellis “Red” Redding
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
I strongly feel that the chief task of the economic theorist or political philosopher should be to operate on public opinion to make politically possible what today may be politically impossible.
What depressed him……”Every person living in Victoria must wear a face when leaving home. Should wearing masks be compulsory?” Yes (89%) No (11%).”
What depressed me……..These people might actually want to live in the world they are creating.
The comments in that Twitter thread are instructive. They think there is no policy choice that lies between the current restrictions and business as usual. So the alternative so far as they understand it is the current low figures or a 5-6 figure death toll. And they are willing to pay the piper anything to avoid it.
One adult male told me Dan is keeping him ‘safe and healthy’.
Yes really.
I said
sisters are doin’ it for themselves
The whole DANDAMIC DAN situation will change when the feds cut out the sit down money ,nothing kills socialism quicker than the lack of other peoples money . No jobs ,no small busineses ,mortgage forec;osures ,rent increases ,government spending cuts ,its coming.
Apres le covids la delugev.
They should have asked them to do the Covidodds calculator first. https://www.covidodds.com/
They’re like whimpering, defeated dogs, licking the hand of the master who whips them.
What? You think Hitler, Stalin. Mao, Che and Chavez weren’t similarly popular?
One adult male told me Dan is keeping him ‘safe and healthy’.
Very accurate use of English – not describing him as a “man”.
So the alternative so far as they understand it is the current low figures or a 5-6 figure death toll.
The numpties seriously believe that?
Or, conversely, if you’re an uber-pessimist, they believe that societal destruction will prevent it rather than merely delaying it.