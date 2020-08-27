Love of Dan Brooks No Opposition

Posted on 7:35 pm, August 27, 2020 by currencylad
                   Adam Creighton: “Depressing – and a little scary.”
These walls are funny. First you hate ’em, then you get used to ’em. Enough time passes, you get so you depend on them. That’s institutionalised.”

– Ellis “Red” Redding

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Love of Dan Brooks No Opposition

  1. Riversutra
    #3562179, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    What depressed him……”Every person living in Victoria must wear a face when leaving home. Should wearing masks be compulsory?” Yes (89%) No (11%).”
    What depressed me……..These people might actually want to live in the world they are creating.

  2. dover_beach
    #3562180, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    The comments in that Twitter thread are instructive. They think there is no policy choice that lies between the current restrictions and business as usual. So the alternative so far as they understand it is the current low figures or a 5-6 figure death toll. And they are willing to pay the piper anything to avoid it.

  3. notafan
    #3562182, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    One adult male told me Dan is keeping him ‘safe and healthy’.

    Yes really.

    I said

    sisters are doin’ it for themselves

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3562194, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    The whole DANDAMIC DAN situation will change when the feds cut out the sit down money ,nothing kills socialism quicker than the lack of other peoples money . No jobs ,no small busineses ,mortgage forec;osures ,rent increases ,government spending cuts ,its coming.
    Apres le covids la delugev.

  5. MACK
    #3562195, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    They should have asked them to do the Covidodds calculator first. https://www.covidodds.com/

  6. Roberto
    #3562202, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    They’re like whimpering, defeated dogs, licking the hand of the master who whips them.

  7. John Brumble
    #3562203, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    What? You think Hitler, Stalin. Mao, Che and Chavez weren’t similarly popular?

  8. Tim Neilson
    #3562204, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    One adult male told me Dan is keeping him ‘safe and healthy’.

    Very accurate use of English – not describing him as a “man”.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #3562205, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    So the alternative so far as they understand it is the current low figures or a 5-6 figure death toll.

    The numpties seriously believe that?
    Or, conversely, if you’re an uber-pessimist, they believe that societal destruction will prevent it rather than merely delaying it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.