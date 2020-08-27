Welcome to the latest game show … Name that Country.

1 year’s free subscription to Catallaxy Files for the first person to Name that Country …

You can’t leave this country unless you are a member of the nomenklatura.

You can’t re-enter this country (if you are somehow overseas) unless you agree to be temporarily imprisoned and pay for that imprisonment.

You can’t move across this country.

Your private property, to the extent that it is private and even yours, is subject to arbitrary and capricious confiscation by the Government without compensation.

Oppressive laws are passes so that political leaders can say that their actions are legal.

Retrospective laws are passed so to justify previous oppressive conduct by leaders.

Citizens are tracked through electronic devices and are subject to involuntarily detainment and entry into their homes without warrant.

The meta-data of citizens’ communication is collected and analysed for various purposes including to optimise tax collections.

Citizens are encouraged to report non-compliance with government diktats of other citizens to the security authorities.

The non-Government economy is deliberately decimate by the Government.

Name that Country …..

Hint – it’s not North Korea, Venezuela or Cuba. People can leave Venezuela and North Korea and Cuba don’t waste time in legislating to justify themselves.