Welcome to the latest game show … Name that Country.
1 year’s free subscription to Catallaxy Files for the first person to Name that Country …
- You can’t leave this country unless you are a member of the nomenklatura.
- You can’t re-enter this country (if you are somehow overseas) unless you agree to be temporarily imprisoned and pay for that imprisonment.
- You can’t move across this country.
- Your private property, to the extent that it is private and even yours, is subject to arbitrary and capricious confiscation by the Government without compensation.
- Oppressive laws are passes so that political leaders can say that their actions are legal.
- Retrospective laws are passed so to justify previous oppressive conduct by leaders.
- Citizens are tracked through electronic devices and are subject to involuntarily detainment and entry into their homes without warrant.
- The meta-data of citizens’ communication is collected and analysed for various purposes including to optimise tax collections.
- Citizens are encouraged to report non-compliance with government diktats of other citizens to the security authorities.
- The non-Government economy is deliberately decimate by the Government.
Name that Country …..
Hint – it’s not North Korea, Venezuela or Cuba. People can leave Venezuela and North Korea and Cuba don’t waste time in legislating to justify themselves.
Hmmm. It’s a tough one? Not Australia, home of the larian and a healthy disrespect for authority surely?
Meanwhile, here in my lonely garret in Afdanistan, I await the coming of spring. Or spring rolls. Both will do.
Larian = Larrikan. If I could find the programmer for Samsung’s predictive text, I’d introduce his throat to my pointy elbow.