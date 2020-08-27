What did Ronny say Josh?

Ronald Reagan, the fellow who Treasurer Josh Frydenberg claims to admire said:

What is Fascism? Fascism is private ownership, private enterprise but total government control and regulation. Isn’t this the Liberal philosophy?

Perhaps the philosophy of this Liberal party.

The below was a comment from a recent post by TAFKAS. Whoever wrote this, please forgive TAFKAS for not properly attributing. TAFKAS kept note of the quote but not the author. Apologies.

At least the Labor Party does not pretend to be for free speech, limited government, and free enterprise.

Says it all.