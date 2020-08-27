What did Ronny say Josh?

Posted on 7:57 am, August 27, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

Ronald Reagan, the fellow who Treasurer Josh Frydenberg claims to admire said:

What is Fascism?  Fascism is private ownership, private enterprise but total government control and regulation.

Isn’t this the Liberal philosophy?

Perhaps the philosophy of this Liberal party.

The below was a comment from a recent post by TAFKAS.  Whoever wrote this, please forgive TAFKAS for not properly attributing.  TAFKAS kept note of the quote but not the author.  Apologies.

At least the Labor Party does not pretend to be for free speech, limited government, and free enterprise.

Says it all.

5 Responses to What did Ronny say Josh?

  2. John Bayley
    #3561342, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:25 am

    As many have noted here before, fascism and socialism/communism are but two sides of the same coin.

    This is why it is silly to refer to Left/Right. You’re either for freedom, or against it.
    There are ‘leftists’ out there who on the whole are more pro-freedom than some conservatives.
    There is plenty in classical liberalism that could be described as ‘left wing’, and yet quite compatible with individual freedom.

    The modern West has been increasingly authoritarian, adopting both fascism-lite and socialism rather too eagerly. The other term for this is ‘the welfare/warfare state’.

    We have seen plenty of both in Australia, from the Libs as much as from Labor, particularly in the context of the phony ‘coronavirus crisis’.

    As Ludwig von Mises famously observed, ‘you cannot have just a bit of socialism’.

    I suspect whether we end up with the ‘national’ or ‘international’ version of it is purely academic; in both cases it means living in a gulag.

    Which is where we arguably find ourselves already.

  3. Mak Siccar
    #3561347, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:29 am

    I couldn’t agree more.

    https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2020/08/i-didnt-vote-for-tyranny-did-you/

    

    The first half of the year we spent in London and I recall lining up at Australia House to vote in the federal election. Now I’ve never been convinced that Mr. Morrison had strong convictions as regards freedom of the individual (witness his dismissal of the need to deal with our hate speech laws) or the need to deregulate the economy (think insane renewables and our labour laws) or the attractions of comparatively small government (name one ‘small government’ reform). But, unlike his unlamented Coalition predecessor, I could hold my nose and vote for Team Morrison in the light of the alternative. And I did.

    But never in my wildest dreams did I think that I was voting for what amounts to the most socialist (as in big government, big spending, public sector thrives while private sector withers) government in Australia’s history. Nor did it cross my mind that this government would make more inroads into Australians’ civil liberties and freedoms than even the wartime governments of the last century. What has happened is astounding and it has happened because the preponderance of people have been terrified into meekly giving up the basic freedoms that come with living in a democratic society. And ‘by terrified’ I mean that much of the press has turned itself into an unquestioning arm of the fear porn industry – breathlessly reporting each new case (rather than the death rate), never giving context (as in more people died of the flu and car accidents in most past years, and by massive margins), indulging in the report-your-neighbour thinking of the sort that flourished in the former Soviet Union.

    
    And correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t the Liberal Party supposed to be committed to individual freedom, meaning that in cases of doubt they would err on the side of trusting the individual?

    Mr. Morrison and his government have shamefully let all of us who voted for him down on that front. If a Social Democrat Swedish Prime Minister – I’ll say that again, a left-leaning Social Democrat – can stand up for the individual and against the over-reaching, heavy-handed reach of Big Government’s nanny state, then why can’t the Liberal Party in this country? Did any of you last year vote for this sort of response, the most socialist, freedom-enervating government in the country’s history? I didn’t. I confess that more and more they sicken me, these jumped-up, enthralled-with-their-own power politicians. Yes, that sounds harsh. But how would you put it? This government won’t even allow Australian citizens to leave the country without first seeking permission from some two-bit bureaucrat – permission that is more often than not denied. These are the actions of an East Germany, not an Australia. Anyone who wants to do so ought to be free to leave. After all, these people will have to pay their own quarantine costs when they come back. All that’s missing is the East German border guards (and I don’t say that too loudly or Mr. Morrison will get even more bad ideas).

    

    As you may have inferred by now I’ve reached the stage of total disgust with our politicians. Indeed I have much the same attitude to the many Australians who are content to be ordered around, locked up, shut in, told what to do, and afraid of their own shadows.

    In a democracy you get what you deserve. Next election we will all have a chance to pass judgement on this fiasco. I, for one, can’t wait.

  4. H B Bear
    #3561353, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:36 am

    They’re not called Lieborals for nothing.

  5. Elizur Right
    #3561355, posted on August 27, 2020 at 8:38 am

    ‘I am from the goverment and I am here to help’

