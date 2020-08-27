What did Ronny say Josh?

Ronald Reagan, the fellow who Treasurer Josh Frydenberg claims to admire said:
What is Fascism? Fascism is private ownership, private enterprise but total government control and regulation.
Isn’t this the Liberal philosophy?
Perhaps the philosophy of this Liberal party.
The below was a comment from a recent post by TAFKAS. Whoever wrote this, please forgive TAFKAS for not properly attributing. TAFKAS kept note of the quote but not the author. Apologies.
At least the Labor Party does not pretend to be for free speech, limited government, and free enterprise.
Says it all.
Was it Iampeter?
As many have noted here before, fascism and socialism/communism are but two sides of the same coin.
This is why it is silly to refer to Left/Right. You’re either for freedom, or against it.
There are ‘leftists’ out there who on the whole are more pro-freedom than some conservatives.
There is plenty in classical liberalism that could be described as ‘left wing’, and yet quite compatible with individual freedom.
The modern West has been increasingly authoritarian, adopting both fascism-lite and socialism rather too eagerly. The other term for this is ‘the welfare/warfare state’.
We have seen plenty of both in Australia, from the Libs as much as from Labor, particularly in the context of the phony ‘coronavirus crisis’.
As Ludwig von Mises famously observed, ‘you cannot have just a bit of socialism’.
I suspect whether we end up with the ‘national’ or ‘international’ version of it is purely academic; in both cases it means living in a gulag.
Which is where we arguably find ourselves already.
I couldn’t agree more.
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2020/08/i-didnt-vote-for-tyranny-did-you/
And correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t the Liberal Party supposed to be committed to individual freedom, meaning that in cases of doubt they would err on the side of trusting the individual?
Mr. Morrison and his government have shamefully let all of us who voted for him down on that front. If a Social Democrat Swedish Prime Minister – I’ll say that again, a left-leaning Social Democrat – can stand up for the individual and against the over-reaching, heavy-handed reach of Big Government’s nanny state, then why can’t the Liberal Party in this country? Did any of you last year vote for this sort of response, the most socialist, freedom-enervating government in the country’s history? I didn’t. I confess that more and more they sicken me, these jumped-up, enthralled-with-their-own power politicians. Yes, that sounds harsh. But how would you put it? This government won’t even allow Australian citizens to leave the country without first seeking permission from some two-bit bureaucrat – permission that is more often than not denied. These are the actions of an East Germany, not an Australia. Anyone who wants to do so ought to be free to leave. After all, these people will have to pay their own quarantine costs when they come back. All that’s missing is the East German border guards (and I don’t say that too loudly or Mr. Morrison will get even more bad ideas).
They’re not called Lieborals for nothing.
‘I am from the goverment and I am here to help’