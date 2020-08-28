A confession?

Context and audience. Always important.

In the AFR today, Chanticleer Tony Boyd wrote a most butyraceous piece on the outgoing ANZ Bank chairman, David Gonski.

In spreading it on, Mr Gonski said this:

So, if somebody says to me they think they should go to B from A I can question it and I am quite good at finding ways to properly and successfully get from A to B. Whether I’m such a good person to determine if B is the right way to go that’s a much more difficult question.

Interesting self insight Mr Gonski. Did you consider your self acknowledged skill set when you wrote your Gonski education reviews?

Or is this just a quiet admission that your role was to justify the spending of billions of extra dollars on education already decided rather than to assess whether billions needed to actually be spent?

Hmmm. TAFKAS wonders.