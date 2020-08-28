Democratic Banana Republic of Western Australia – Part too many

Continuing his world tour of “It’s Legal Because We Passed a Law”, Western Australian Attorney General writes in the pages of the Australian:

If the logic of the law is to save taxpayers money, then TAFKAS for one, looks forward for the Western Australian Parliament to pass laws confiscating the superannuation of current and former WA politicians. Because this too will save taxpayers billions. How about cutting the salaries of WA public servants because that will also save taxpayers billions.

If this is the best argument the WA AG has, then it is time to leave the island. Or perhaps the Western portion of the island if the borders were only open.

Pointing out that this expropriation legislation was passed with bi-partisan support and that the “Liberal” Commonwealth Government does not want to get in the way does not justify this legislation. It just shows how anti-liberal the Liberal Party of Australia is.

The Kafkaesque logic is really impressive:

It (the Palmer expropriation legislation) was passed by parliament and represents the law of this state. It is not an exception to the rule of law.

Ok. But the original agreement that Palmer is seeking to enforce was also passed by the WA Parliament. That too was law.

It would also be the rule of law were the WA government to confiscate home and superannuation of any Western Australian citizen were it done so via a legislative instrument.

This is a pathetic effort at post-hoc justification of the most egregious and capricious conduct. If the WA government was so confident of its position why was it necessary to include the prohibition of the Freedom of Information rights associated with this matter? Something to hide perhaps?

And whilst TAFKAS lives in NSW, he does not have a sense of schadenfreude on this matter. There are ample reflections with the conduct of the O’Farrell government in NSW.

Not as grossly offensive as the WA case, but the NSW O’Farrell government still passed arbitration legislation to cancel mining licences in NSW. Perhaps they were granted under questionable circumstances, but was that known to the purchasers who coughed up larges amounts of money and have had their assets confiscated without compensation.

Actions like these add to the risk assessment investors make when they decided where to put their capital. High company tax, regulatory complexity and uncertainty. Sovereign caprice. Warrant-less entry.

Why the hell would anyone set up a business and risk their capital in the Democratic Banana Republic of Australia.

But everything will be fine once there is the magic mandatory vaccine apparently.