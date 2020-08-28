Kamala Been Laudin’

Kamala Harris says that the riots are not going to stop, ever, and to BEWARE. With a smile on her face. pic.twitter.com/xkwAUOMJcL
— 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) August 27, 2020
Of course, if enough welfare junkies band together behind their inalienable right to be spoon-fed by the rest of the country they can become a political force.
Anyone who thinks she’s a moderate should be reminded of this:
Flashback: Kamala Harris sued Obama-Biden over fracking (Climate Depot, 27 Aug)
The mental picture of America sitting in the dark and trying not to be burned out of their houses by rioting lefties is about as dystopian as it comes.
Trump’s advertising campaign is being written for him.
“There are protests still happening” – big smile and “Yes”.
“They’re not going to let up. And they should not let let up. And we should not.”
The rioters have their marching orders from the Dems.
Holy shit, if Biden wins this advocate for mob violence will be just one heart beat away from the presidency.
BEWARE INDEED.
USA Democrats have a history of violence. Fort Sumter!
“They’re not gonna stop on both levels”
I suppose she means peaceful (?) and riot-type.
The big smile when he alluded to protests should be a game changer if for some stupid reason one was gonna vote demorat.
FMD she makes the Shorten campaign look positively brilliant. Do the dems really want to lose this election that badly?
They obviously think they have it sewn up no matter how real people vote. And they’ve been to the Uni don’tchaknow.
Poisonous parasites who have never done an honest day’s work and wouldn’t know what it is.
They will be pushing for the totally honest, above board, mail-in voting that will guarantee a win.
Harris is not smart.
Rat cunning.
Experienced.
But not smart.
She obviously hasn’t got the memo from DNC central to distance from the riots now that it’s hurting them in the polls. Expect to see Harris issue a ‘clarification’ of these comments in the next 48 hours.
No different to Mz Obama’s dog whistle a couple of weeks ago.
These are the world’s worst type of women. “Jezebel” doesn’t come close.
Harris is the real candidate, I don’t know why they are even bothering with Bidet.
Harris ticks all the PC boxes, has no real life experience and is suitably nasty. The very model of a post modern demonrat politician.
I have been going back over some of the videos of the media reaction to the 2016 election results rolling in. It doesn’t age well for all the media pundits and I get the feeling they will have learned nothing in the 4 years since then.
They are fun to watch though.
Uncle George says they will not stop till election day. And then possibly not if you people get it wrong again.
Can’t be plainer than that!
“Vote for Biden and I, or the riots will not stop. We will riot and kill you!”
I liked the bit, “They should not stop.”
So there ya go! Dem total support for rioting.
Trump, “Oh the riots are gunna stop allright! They can riot all they like in Jail!”
The thing is, there’s not that many rioting. In a city of millions, they have a few hundred. Once order is restored, they’ll go to jail.
Or, if push comes to shove, they’ll be in the ground.
This from the same party which claimed that Republicans wouldn’t accept the result should they lose the 2016 election.
Or that Trump will attempt to stage a coup should he lose the next one.