When Jesus came down from the mountainside, large crowds followed him. A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.” Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. “Of course I am willing,” he said. “Be clean!” Immediately he was cleansed of his leprosy. – Matthew 8:1-4
Notre Dame de COVID…prie pour nous. pic.twitter.com/wawUpyrvXi
— Mark Coleridge (@ArchbishopMark) August 24, 2020
Mary has many titles, referencing places (Fatima, Guadalupe, Knock, Lourdes), devotions (Mount Carmel, the Rosary) or her intercessory influence (Good Counsel, Help of Christians, Star of the Sea). Calling her “Our Lady of the Flu” is insulting and, arguably, heretical. We don’t talk about “Our Lady of Diarrhoea” even though that illness kills 1.6 million people annually.
But let’s keep it simple. People turn to Jesus and Mary for hope, deliverance and inspiration. Mother and Son care about our earthly trials while they, of course, are impervious to crisis. But wait, some will object: haven’t artists throughout history used anachronisms to portray the Holy Family in whatever settings or fashions they (the artists) or their patrons knew? Certainly. But artists have never masked holy countenances, represented divine persons as suspicious and frightened of the faithful or bedecked their heads with advertising. The image posted by the Archbishop – president of the never inspiring Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference – is no better (in fact, it’s worse) than depicting Jesus and Mary in MAGA caps.
Ah, the members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference – just as one thinks their ineptitude can sink no lower, they still have more to offer.
I’d like to see the MAGA Madonna.
Dear Lord and Father of mankind, forgive our foolish ways;
reclothe us in our rightful mind, in purer lives thy service find,
in deeper reverence, praise.
John Greenleaf Whittier 1807-1892
I think it is distasteful to put masks over the face over beatitude. The face is after all a very important member of the body that reflects the soul.
I do think the Catholic Church has a lot of imposters in high positions of power, and this is a good example of where you can glimpse how some of those leaders have not kept steadfast to the path.
That said the Catholic Church proper will continue.
“For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them”
It is not borderline heretical, it is heretical. If Anselm were alive now he would beat him with the nearest hard object.
