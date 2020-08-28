According to SMHAge reporting:

Liberal Party elder and former defence minister Kevin Andrews has launched a savage attack on the Chinese government in a private party forum, saying President Xi Jinping was running “the most complete totalitarian regime that we’ve seen probably on the face of this earth”.

Really?

TAFKAS is not endorsing the policies of the Chinese government, far from it. However, at least Chinese citizens can actually leave their country. All right, not all of them. But people outside the nomenklatura.

The policy of the Australian government, the Liberal National government, a member of which Mr Andrews is, does not allow Australians to leave. Howz that for totalitarian.

Mr Andrews also criticised the Chinese government over trampling the democratic rights of Kong Kongers. Really?

Again, TAFKAS is not endorsing the policies of the Chinese government. What has happened in Hong Kong is most offensive and concerning. But was it not legislation sponsored by Mr Andrews that took away the democratic rights of Northern Territory citizens?

Kevin Andrews is apparently the “Father of the House”, being the honourific given to the longest serving MP. Perhaps it is time that the Father of the House, you know, left the house.