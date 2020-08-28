According to SMHAge reporting:
Liberal Party elder and former defence minister Kevin Andrews has launched a savage attack on the Chinese government in a private party forum, saying President Xi Jinping was running “the most complete totalitarian regime that we’ve seen probably on the face of this earth”.
Really?
TAFKAS is not endorsing the policies of the Chinese government, far from it. However, at least Chinese citizens can actually leave their country. All right, not all of them. But people outside the nomenklatura.
The policy of the Australian government, the Liberal National government, a member of which Mr Andrews is, does not allow Australians to leave. Howz that for totalitarian.
Mr Andrews also criticised the Chinese government over trampling the democratic rights of Kong Kongers. Really?
Again, TAFKAS is not endorsing the policies of the Chinese government. What has happened in Hong Kong is most offensive and concerning. But was it not legislation sponsored by Mr Andrews that took away the democratic rights of Northern Territory citizens?
Kevin Andrews is apparently the “Father of the House”, being the honourific given to the longest serving MP. Perhaps it is time that the Father of the House, you know, left the house.
Yes. Australia is worse than China. You nailed it.
Gee,
Kevin Andrews and Deadly-Dan Andrews – Possibly Siamese Totalitarians separated at the brain-cell?
Needs further investigation!
Will he suffer a change of heart post politics like Andrew Robb, Bob Hawke, Paul Keating, Bob Carr, Joe Hockey and others once the directors fees start rolling in?
Well done Kevin Andrews for calling out the issue of our times.
Stupid to relate that in a snarky way to our deep state over reach in enforcing the covid restrictions.
You can do both you know. Criticise the response to Covid here and recognise the awful nature of the CCP.
I think Andrews is right. Given the surveillance technology the Chinese government is developing and what it already has in place, it won’t be that long before it knows where everyone is all of the time, and what they are doing for most of the time. The state’s ability to identify problem individuals and monitor them will be without parallel. It will be able to quickly and efficiently lock down small groups all the way up to huge swathes of the population when needed.
When this technology has been fully rolled out and integrated across the country, it will unquestionably be the most complete totalitarian society. People think of very brutal regimes such as North Korea or Stalin’s USSR or the GDR, but in those cases the system relied upon fear to ensure compliance. The Chinese people may come to fear the future high-reach Chinese surveillance state, but it isn’t necessary for them to do so, and many (most?) won’t. They’ll go about their lives, oblivious or indifferent to the fact that they are being surveilled constantly and at an individual level. But if someone or some people start to step out of line, it will be noticed immediately, and dealt with.
The Chinese government already has capacities to monitor its people that Stalin, Honecker etc could only dream of, and it is building more at an accelerating pace.
Let’s see, Victoristan under Chairman Dan:
– Curfews
– Restricted Movement
– Martial Law
– Work Permits
– Travel Bans
– Gathering Bans
– Search and Entry without Warrant
What have I missed?
high-tech, not high-teach. Thanks autocorrect.
An AU pollie critical of the CCP?
Take it as a win.
Does Victoria do mass harvesting of organs from living dissidents?
stackja, posted on August 28, 2020, at 3:58 pm
Stop giving them ideas, I tells ya!!