“The Most Important Election in American History”

Trump’s full speech on its own. A great fireworks display at the end as well. The case for anyone else remains invisible to me, let alone Joe Biden.
Trump’s full speech on its own. A great fireworks display at the end as well. The case for anyone else remains invisible to me, let alone Joe Biden.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Political elites are desperately seeking legitimacy as their grip on power is forcibly relaxed by free world citizens who prefer grassroots government to supranational authority. In reaction to the resurgence of the democratic spirit, liberal elites are tossing Newspeak at the plebs. Thus far, they have turned patriots into xenophobes, democrats into populists, conservatives into autocrats, free speech into hate speech and diversity into demagoguery.
So, a big government, out of control spending, regulating and central planning statist – more so in every respect than even a leftist like Biden – leaves you no case for anyone else, let alone Joe Biden?
That makes sense.
Personally I can’t wait for Trump’s second term when he nationalized healthcare, or something, and his supporters call anyone disagreeing with such action “socialists.”
Fun times ahead.