“The Most Important Election in American History”

Posted on 2:06 pm, August 28, 2020 by Steve Kates

Trump’s full speech on its own. A great fireworks display at the end as well. The case for anyone else remains invisible to me, let alone Joe Biden.

One Response to “The Most Important Election in American History”

  1. Iampeter
    #3562957, posted on August 28, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Trump’s full speech on its own. A great fireworks display at the end as well. The case for anyone else remains invisible to me, let alone Joe Biden.

    So, a big government, out of control spending, regulating and central planning statist – more so in every respect than even a leftist like Biden – leaves you no case for anyone else, let alone Joe Biden?

    That makes sense.

    Personally I can’t wait for Trump’s second term when he nationalized healthcare, or something, and his supporters call anyone disagreeing with such action “socialists.”

    Fun times ahead.

