The state of democracy in Victoria

Since he was re-elected with a thumping majority almost two years ago, “no” hasn’t been a word he’s been used to hearing from his cabinet, caucus and certainly not from the Legislative Council.

And since the current crisis began, he hasn’t really had to listen to them at all.

Cabinet government has been replaced by a crisis committee — dubbed “the COVID-8” by unkind colleagues; caucus briefings have been thin on the ground and parliament has barely sat. Oh, and for good measure, the normal governing structures of the ALP have been suspended by a federal intervention.

Unfortunately “iso” seems to be having the same impact on the Premier’s political skills as it has had on the social skills of the average six-year-old. He seemed genuinely bewildered anyone could have doubted his good intentions.