The state of democracy in Victoria

Since he was re-elected with a thumping majority almost two years ago, “no” hasn’t been a word he’s been used to hearing from his cabinet, caucus and certainly not from the Legislative Council.
And since the current crisis began, he hasn’t really had to listen to them at all.
Cabinet government has been replaced by a crisis committee — dubbed “the COVID-8” by unkind colleagues; caucus briefings have been thin on the ground and parliament has barely sat. Oh, and for good measure, the normal governing structures of the ALP have been suspended by a federal intervention.
Unfortunately “iso” seems to be having the same impact on the Premier’s political skills as it has had on the social skills of the average six-year-old. He seemed genuinely bewildered anyone could have doubted his good intentions.
I don’t think the author is considering the possibility that most people don’t actually disagree with what Andrews has done, which is why he is not really being challenged by anyone.
By the time enough people realize that these policies are causing more damage than this virus ever could’ve managed alone it’ll be too late to reverse course.
Sadly I think something like this is far more representative of what Melbournians really think and why it may be time to be thinking of relocating.
Given the total mismanagement of this crisis, the impossible to meet criteria that has been set and the overall public opinion about the whole thing, I don’t actually see how these lockdowns can ever properly end at this point.
declaring this thread already dead from the novel iCantBelieveItsNotPeter virus
Who commissioned the research? How were the respondents selected? Each respondent only asked half of the 6 questions so the poll was really much smaller, in fact half of what stated, so just over one thousand people? These snap polls are usually done to promote a political move and are easily manipulated whilst seeming professional. I wouldn’t bet on the result being a true reflection by a long shot.
Nearly 30,000 people signed already.
Here is a more telling response. https://www.change.org/p/daniel-andrews-resign?redirect=false
Read how angry people are in the comments.
Daniel Andrews is a good exemplum for the old age, “you can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time”.
He has exhibited both his greatest strengths and his greatest weaknesses powerfully during COVID.
Politicians of all parties could learn something from his ability to address the voters constantly through the media. Sure, he ducks and weaves – that is part of his political acuity. But he does appear relentlessly. If someone like Tony Abbott could have been able to perform similarly, I doubt whether he would have fallen from favour.
But, as with so many public figures, Andrews’ very strength has eventually undermined him in this crisis. When your administration has no substance and is hopelessly incompetent, no amount of special pleading will save you. Quite the contrary. And this is what is final bringing Andrews undone. At the end of the day, the buck stops with him. Denying the inevitable will only affect his health. He should step down ASAP.
Didnt Hitler start off with this kind of thing before he destryed the Wiemar Republic.
Are the alp still conducting their extensive polls inside Trades Hall in Carlton ? You always get the desired result there .
Augusto on fire! Well worth a read.
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2020/08/when-panic-is-mistaken-for-policy-2/
Stephen Due – 27th August 2020
The most ludicrous aspect of the political responses to this virus is that they have almost uniformly been determined by ignorance, even though expert epidemiological advice has been readily available.
Since March there have been many videos online with experienced, world-class epidemiologists such as John Ioannidis, Knut Wittkowski, Martin Kulldorff, Johan Giesecke, Anders Tegnell, Sunetra Gupta, Tom Jefferson… the list is long. Every single one of them said lock-downs were the wrong policy. All of them said lock-downs were damaging and not the correct response. They all said that children should be at school and people should be at work because that will allow the disease to spread in the normal way and result in herd immunity.
They all said the elderly should be protected, and people who were worried about getting the disease should be advised regarding measures they could use to protect themselves. In some cases videos by epidemiologists were actually deleted by YouTube on the grounds that they were “misinformation”! Some dimwitted geek working for YouTube actually took it upon himself to censor scientists of this stature!
In Australia – predictably I suppose, given their approach to managing the global climate by passing laws – the politicians and public servants have adopted a political response, which they call ‘science’. This involved personifying the virus as an ‘enemy’ to be defeated in ‘battle’ and against which they were ready to ‘defend’ us. What a joke.
What we are continuing to see is a farrago of incompetent bungling that is shocking.
Dan showing he doesn’t have a clue.
Sorry, blockquote fail.
What’s mandarin for seig heil?
‘S OK Mark we got the message 🙂
After AIDS this is the most politically protected disease the world has known.
It even exceeds AIDS in the direct impact and cost of the protection borne by the community.
BofN
“All our assets belong you, now”