To honour the elderly, VicPol attacks a harmless 76 year-old

IN the state whose virus-magnet government has killed more people through its corruption and negligence than any other, police threaten to destroy a man’s life for committing a fake crime:

Police have arrested a 76-year-old Windsor man for allegedly planning a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Melbourne’s CBD next weekend. He was charged with inciting people to breach the Chief Health Officer’s directives and could face a $20,000 fine.



It seems Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius received fresh talking points today from his political handlers and ravenously ring-pulled them open like tinned kippers:

He said a “small and selfish minority of foolish people” risked exposing more Victorians to the virus, and “the tinfoil hat-wearing brigade” was “alive and well” in Melbourne. Protesters were “taking every opportunity to leverage the current situation to serve their own ridiculous notions” about conspiracies such as “how 5G is going to kill your grandkids”. “It’s batshit crazy nonsense,” he said. “People need to wake up to themselves … and you need to stop it. “Just for one moment stop thinking about yourselves and spare a thought for the loved ones of nearly 500 Victorians who have died so far.”



The classic, age-old – and yes, very Chinese – trick: find the most eccentric (and irrelevant) argument against your own mindless, cowardly state violence and pretend it’s representative of the opposition in toto. Make an example of someone who can’t fight back, then throw insults around generally. Policemen until very recently did not use vulgarities in their public statements but let’s roll with Luke’s language: it isn’t the rarely expressed notion that “5G is going to kill your grandkids” that’s dangerously batshit crazy. What’s batshit crazy is that police officers now believe a lone paddle-boarder is going to kill your grandparents.