Belt up, Dan, and hit the road, you communist fool

Every so often you come across something so revealing that there is little more to add once you have seen it. In yesterday’s Herald-Sun there was an article titled, “China Backs Dan deal”. Of course it does, but this is how the story opens:

Daniel Andrews has questioned Scott Morrison’s priorities and demanded the Prime Minister come up with new trade markets for Victoria if his Belt and Road deal with China is cancelled.

Let me say that so far the Prime Minister has performed miles beyond my hopes with every instinct, especially on foreign policy, near perfect. Belt and Road must go. But that wasn’t what caught my eye. This was such pure economic ignorance – that he had demanded the Prime Minister come up with new trade markets for Victoria – yet I imagine it is a view largely supported by his equally ignorant supporters.

It is how these socialist think, that it is up to governments to find overseas markets. Of course Andrews has no idea how a market economy works. Obviously this is the way he thinks, that it is up to the government to sell our produce to foreigners and to create jobs for workers. A complete klunk, but the kind of ignorance that leads to economic collapse of the kind found in Venezuela right now.