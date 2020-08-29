First Lady mocked for not speaking more with her funny accent

Often cast as either meme or mannequin, some expressed shock to hear the First Lady actually speak. “She’s got an accent!”‘ cried Polly Vernon of the London Telegraph. “A ridiculous response actually, because: of course Melania Trump’s got an accent! She’s Slovenian … though … my surprise on hearing her voice does testify to how unused I am to Melania speaking in public at all.”

It’s true Melania is not known for public speaking. (In the first year following her husband’s election, she made eight speeches, while Michelle Obama made 74, and Laura Bush, 42.) She has appeared in public less than any other presidential spouse in modern times.