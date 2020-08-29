In Victoria they deliberately inflate the number of Covid deaths and even tell you what they’ve done

Did you hear that? With this kind of approach, you could turn any common sickness into a statistical killer. And so pleased with himself as well. Can airheads be monsters? Yes they can!

Think of this, which is the first of the comments on the video.

I am a provider. One of my patients admitted herself into hospice d/t kidney failure and tested negative for “COVID.” When she died, they put on the death certificate death d/t “COVID.” We are in the early stages of a democide. THIS is what it feels like to have the governments force you to live in and breathe NONSENSE. War is peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength and 2+5=5.

This is frightening if you put any value in freedom and prosperity. They will ruin your life and believe they are doing you a favour. It is what I expect from the left, but to laugh in our faces as they do it is amazing to see. They think we are fools, and if we allow this to go on, then they are right to take us for fools.