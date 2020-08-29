LOL: Victoria Police now claim cyclists are endangering granny

First time @VictoriaPolice has done this? Checking IDs of cyclists in St Kilda to ensure they’re within 5km of home. pic.twitter.com/vBhYlFNG1f
— Paul Dowsley (@paul_dowsley) August 29, 2020
The whole bunch of corrupt totalitarians are just testing how far they can go with the Victorian public. Still further, if the Roy Morgan survey reported in its Article No 8503 is anything to go by.
Police terrorizing cyclists. In normal circumstances, not such a bad thing.
Did they round up the kiddies with training wheels and interrogate them?
But wait, there’s more – VikPol now policing Facebook Posts
https://twitter.com/adamseconomics/status/1299525642778636288
“Why did you post about going to the park?”
Is this peak stupid? No, probably not but it would have to reach the upper levels.
Chip le Grand also not happy Dan about this
Vikpol, just keep poking that Lion.
Davey Boy
#3564001, posted on August 29, 2020 at 1:20 pm
Jeezus H F*cking Christ. Is that for real – Police checking Facebook!!!!
That girl did a good job to get them to admit they are checking social media posts.
But, FMD. I am appalled.
Indeed.
Things will certainly go to shit at high speed if the lion awakes.
If a cyclist is still within 5km of home they should probably take up golf.
Statement by DickHead Dictator Dan and His MarshMallow Asst Commissioner of Vic Stasi
CNN Guest: It’s Okay For Protesters To Gather In D.C. Today During A Pandemic Because Their Cause Is Important
We have a social contract. Obey reasonable and lawful instructions made by the police. Ignoring that contract is why some people in the US die at the hands of the police – nothing to do with racism. But what do you do when lawful instructions grievously offend common sense? Well, in fact, you can’t do much – the costs of objecting are too great to bear for most people. And so it is that we descend into tyranny, when the side with guns tears up the contract.
My gawd! They’ve done it, they’ve taken on the MAMIL army. Little do they comprehend what they have unleashed.
There’s no lion, it’s a teddy bear. Australian people are sheeple and in some ways quite disgusting. They have allowed the hunchback to get away with pissing away $1.5 billion, giving away multiple contracts to his union pals and now major reduction in civil liberties riveling CCP’s China.
And so it is that we descend into tyranny, when the side with guns tears up the contract.
I wonder if there is any significance in the fact that, quite early on, Andrews specifically banned the sale of firearms and ammunition?
And so many, especially outside of America, wonder why Americans fiercely uphold their right to bear arms!
Concerns about tyranny from their own government is a huge factor.
When you’re opposition is armed to the teeth and you have nothing but your bare hands, it’s very difficult to put up a fight, This is one reason why the Democrats want to remove guns from the hands of its citizens, because they know they can’t enslave them any other way.
According to the CCP Comrade Paton, we are in the fight for our lives! 3aw interview with Mitchell the other morning, what a load of crap, and he certainly showing his skills for a smooth talker, Comrade Dan is either very jealous or of mighty impressed.
Oh yeah!
There is no more entitled group of flogs in Melbourne than the lycra clad, clicky-clacky shod Saturday cyclist brigade.
Nothing applies to them.
Ride down the centre of the road, run pedestrian lights (“rolling!”), jump cafe queues because the peloton needs to get back to Brighton for brunch, you name it.
All round arseholes.
They will be 5 times worse than the Albanians for VikPlod to deal with.
What is worst about them is that they would go for a ride – 20 kms out and 20 kms back – then go home and get on Twitter to bag someone for taking their kids to the park at the end of the street.