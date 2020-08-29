Open Forum: August 29, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, August 29, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Open Forum: August 29, 2020

  2. John A
    #3563510, posted on August 29, 2020 at 12:03 am

    Goodness gracious, I’ve opened the batting at the bowler’s end!

  3. Rossini
    #3563517, posted on August 29, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Another slow night on the cat

  5. Rossini
    #3563520, posted on August 29, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Anyone watch the Broncos get trounced Friday night?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.