TAFKAS is not a member of a political party and does not really understand many of the political party machinations he reads about in the media.

Clearly naive, TAFKAS also believes that ideas should win on their own rather than petty inter-personal maneuvers.

Which is why the article in the Australian this morning about Karina Okotel and the Victorian Liberal Party was insightful – Christian soldier Karina Okotel’s crusade to conquer the Liberals.

Okotel, who is fundamentally driven by the Holy Bible and the work of Jesus, today controls an estimated 10 per cent of the Victorian Liberal Party and her voting bloc helps keep the current administration in power.

How does someone control 10% of a major political party?

But this was the line that TAFKAS found most insightful:

State and federal MPs were filthy that bus loads of interlopers were sent to preselections and party functions, threatening their livelihoods.

It has to be assumed that what is written is true and accurate. But that “State and federal MPs” were more concerned with their livelihoods and not any particular ideas or issues seems telling.

So much for politics being a calling or a public service.