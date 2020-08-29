TAFKAS is not a member of a political party and does not really understand many of the political party machinations he reads about in the media.
Clearly naive, TAFKAS also believes that ideas should win on their own rather than petty inter-personal maneuvers.
Which is why the article in the Australian this morning about Karina Okotel and the Victorian Liberal Party was insightful – Christian soldier Karina Okotel’s crusade to conquer the Liberals.
Okotel, who is fundamentally driven by the Holy Bible and the work of Jesus, today controls an estimated 10 per cent of the Victorian Liberal Party and her voting bloc helps keep the current administration in power.
How does someone control 10% of a major political party?
But this was the line that TAFKAS found most insightful:
State and federal MPs were filthy that bus loads of interlopers were sent to preselections and party functions, threatening their livelihoods.
It has to be assumed that what is written is true and accurate. But that “State and federal MPs” were more concerned with their livelihoods and not any particular ideas or issues seems telling.
So much for politics being a calling or a public service.
Ask any of these leeches and they will tell you politics is a career. Not a vocation.
It even has university courses, and you can go straight from university politics to being an adviser in a Minister’s office, or at most a short detour via a union factional warlord’s office. Real world experience is regarded with great suspicion and a kind of contempt that you don’t understand The System.
It isn’t a higher calling, they don’t do it to change the world, they do it to have a financially rewarding career. Until that changes, until it isn’t possible to do that, in the end we will end up with a political class living on their Elysian Estates where from on high they rule the peasants.
Making a backbencher’s wage the same as average weekly earnings would go a long way to fixing this problem, but I would also make travelling allowances identical to the public service, no extra allowances for committee work, and oh, yes: Defund Political Science degrees.
On the issue of factions taking over political parties, It is actually fairly easy because party branches are so hollowed out.
Why bother joining a party branch except for show, as most rank and file get no say in policy, and in reality no real say in preselection.
In reality stormtroopers join a faction and their gruppenführer leaders seek to control head office where policy is set in factional deals and those allowed to stand for preselection are filtered for factional allegiance.
‘So much for politics being a calling or a public service.’
I cannot believe anyone is that naive Tafkas. Surely you jest. I mean, every Australian wants to be a diesel submarine captain, otherwise the whole idea would be foolish!
I got her confused with Lucy Gichuhi. That’s how stale pale and male I am.
But yes, watching contestants on a TV quiz tonight, one talking about making a career in politics, straight out of uni, armed with politics degree.
But that’s what we get, everywhere.
Who in their right mind would go into politics?
So we get careerists or loonies and we just hope something good happens.