The university as nursery for espionage? Nah. Couldn’t happen.

MICHELLE Grattan asks if the Feds have the legal authority to police state agreements with foreign governments like China’s. The short answer: yes. “Universities, however, are another matter,” she insists. A professorial fellow at the University of Canberra, Grattan characterises as a “step too far” the “seizing” of the external affairs power to judge arrangements that universities make with foreign powers. Their leaders are true-blue, after all.
-
So, just as people shouldn’t be allowed to vote unless they pay more in taxes than they receive from the state, so too no one should be allowed to be a journalist until they have had some other career until the age of 40.
Does anyone recall even one single instance when they’ve been better informed about anything as a result of reading anything by Michelle Grattan? No doubt there are other “journalists” as useless as her, but there can’t be anyone actually worse.
Remember that while Hawkie was knobbing her she was part of his cheer squad but the moment he dumped her she started vilifying him. She’s never had the slightest degree of credibility with anyone in possession of a brain cell.
Universities are well known infiltration point for FIA’s. They have been subjected to counter-intel for many, many years. Suppose the Federal government just got tired of doing it quietly, and maybe there’s a bit of “Look over there! Forget about how we totally fucked up the Covid response by a massive over-reach”
Is anyone really surprised by Sharri Markison’s recent scoop about China’s “A Thousand Flower program” or whatever it’s called, just before this legislation is spruiked? Really, your surprised by either, the spying, the counter spying, the purchase of academics and/or burnishing their egos in exchange for technology, or a deliberate drop by a government seeking to explain an otherwise inexplicable policy announcement. Ummm…
Spies in universities ? Spying for communist China by local university communists ,nah ,no way .
I remember reading about Cambridge University in the 1930s ,Philby ,Burgess Mclean ,Blunt ,Cairncross etc etc a nest of indoctrinted Soviet communist spies ,taught by marxist lecturers and professors ,a branch of the KGB in England .
It couldnt happen here could it ! Not with 1000s ofChinese national s i the universities .
FFS, someone give Michelle Gratten a cat.