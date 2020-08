The university as nursery for espionage? Nah. Couldn’t happen.

MICHELLE Grattan asks if the Feds have the legal authority to police state agreements with foreign governments like China’s. The short answer: yes. “Universities, however, are another matter,” she insists. A professorial fellow at the University of Canberra, Grattan characterises as a “step too far” the “seizing” of the external affairs power to judge arrangements that universities make with foreign powers. Their leaders are true-blue, after all.