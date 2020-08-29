The world is laughing at us

That’s from Johannes Leak in The Oz today, reminding me of my post on August 6: The Melbourne Syndrome. As I wrote then:

The Covid pandemic has brought on our modern version of The Stockholm Syndrome: “feelings of trust or affection felt in many cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim towards a captor.” We now have the Melbourne Syndrome, which I come across versions of every day: Feelings of trust or affection felt during a lockdown by its victims towards their most authoritarian political leaders. Since Melbourne has now implemented the hardest lockdown at the hands of the dumbest and most incompetent political leader in the world, I believe that Melbourne should have the honour of bearing the name of this widely observed form of insanity.

Was asked to leave the park today sitting in the sun with a friend. Very friendly and all, but still. And not only do we have the hardest lockdown possibly anywhere in the world, we also have the most incompetent since things have only managed to get worse and we are far and away the state with the worst record in Australia. And just a reminder of what we are being asked to endure (this may be a bit old, but if so, they have only been tightened):

The “state of emergency” in Victoria has been upgraded to a “state of disaster”, meaning police can now enter your home to carry out spot checks even if you don’t give them permission and they don’t have a warrant.

Between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., you’re not allowed to leave your homes except for work, medical care and caregiving.

Outside those hours, you may only leave your home for four reasons: shopping for food and essential items, care and caregiving, daily exercise and work. “We can no longer have people simply out and about for no good reason whatsoever,” said Kim Jong Dan.

Daily exercise can only take place within a 5km radius of your home and cannot last longer than an hour.

You cannot exercise in groups of more than two, even if they’re members of the same household.

Apart from daily exercise, you are only allowed to leave your home once a day for essential supplies and food.

In the whole of Victoria, you cannot buy more than two of certain essential items, including dairy, meat, vegetables, fish and toilet paper.

Schools have closed again, with all Victoria school students returning to remote learning from Wednesday (except for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers). Childcare and kindergarten will be closed from Thursday.

Golf and tennis venues, which were open, have now been closed.

Weddings will no longer be allowed from Thursday, and funerals will be limited to 10 people.

Face nappies anywhere outside your home have been mandatory for people in metropolitan Melbourne since July 22nd, but that rule has now been extended to the entire state of Victoria.

You cannot have visitors or go to another person’s house unless it is for the purpose of giving or receiving care. However, you can leave your house to visit a person if you are in an “intimate personal relationship” with them, even during curfew hours. So no “bonk ban”.

If you have a holiday home or were planning a holiday outside Melbourne, tough cheese. You must remain in the city for the next six weeks.

The maximum fine for breaching a health order currently stands at $1,652, but Kim Jong Dan said he would have more to say about penalties later today, i.e. he’s going to increase them.

Meanwhile in Sweden …