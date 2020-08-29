This used to be a joke …

Posted on 8:03 pm, August 29, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

… But not in Dan Andrews’ Viktoria.

 

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to This used to be a joke …

  1. rickw
    #3564474, posted on August 29, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Communist Victoria.

    Fuck you Dickhead Dan. Fuck you Vikpol.

  2. HT
    #3564489, posted on August 29, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    rickw
    #3564474, posted on August 29, 2020 at 8:10 pm
    Communist Victoria.

    Fuck you Dickhead Dan. Fuck you Vikpol.

    +++

    VICPOL will need a lot of PR work post Covid hysteria to regain our trust. Expect lots of stories about giving disadvantaged / terminally ill children their lifetime dream of being a copper and shit like that there.

    Word of advice to Victorians, get serious about practicing basic digital hygiene so the Stasi can’t easily find you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.