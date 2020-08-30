Return of the Garage Nazis

WITH Antifa and BLM terrorists in the news every day – murdering, burning, looting, inciting and pillaging – Fairfax arranges for ASIO to reiterate its concerns about the danger posed by the “far right.”

These groups are becoming increasingly ideological; more aware of and committed to specific dogmas, philosophies and views, many of which support or glorify violence.” – An ASIO spokesman describes Joe Biden’s base



Anthony Galloway reminds us that ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess ‘revealed’ in February that “small cells were regularly meeting in suburbs across Australia to salute Nazi flags, inspect weapons and train in combat.” He should be asking Burgess why none of these phantom stormtroopers have been arrested or brought to trial. It seems they only get mentioned when Fairfax and the ABC are running one of their distraction campaigns to minimise or offset left-wing terrorism.