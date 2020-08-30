Return of the Garage Nazis

WITH Antifa and BLM terrorists in the news every day – murdering, burning, looting, inciting and pillaging – Fairfax arranges for ASIO to reiterate its concerns about the danger posed by the “far right.”
These groups are becoming increasingly ideological; more aware of and committed to specific dogmas, philosophies and views, many of which support or glorify violence.”
– An ASIO spokesman describes Joe Biden’s base
Anthony Galloway reminds us that ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess ‘revealed’ in February that “small cells were regularly meeting in suburbs across Australia to salute Nazi flags, inspect weapons and train in combat.” He should be asking Burgess why none of these phantom stormtroopers have been arrested or brought to trial. It seems they only get mentioned when Fairfax and the ABC are running one of their distraction campaigns to minimise or offset left-wing terrorism.
They need someone or some thing to point to to say “these people are worse”.
But the Right is substantially based on Christianity.
Trying to demonize people who are instructed to love their enemies and pray for them is difficult.
So the Left makes up a non-existent Cthulhu-figure and says “look, look”.
Been going on since Marxism was invented.
I don’t watch much TV but last night I caught a report my wife was watching on 9 news:
George Floyd was murdered by a policeman.
Who needs autopsies, coroner’s reports and trials by jury when you have journalists?
Anthony Galloway? Wouldn’t be related to that Bolshie George Galloway would he? https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=95&v=eUae6GPXE-o&feature=emb_logo
They are becoming more ideological, but in such a way that we can have no knowledge of it.
Hmmm, not then like the ABC and Fairfax.
funnily enough CL, the missus was watching the recent Kennedy speech in Chermany
The missus commented on the corresponding articles in the MSM.
Essentially she was struggling with the whole extreme right wing characterization.
“I just can’t see see it”, she said.
I told her that when the Aust MSM are talking about right wing extremism, they really mean mums and dads that won’t vote Labour
journalism has become a disturbing joke
I think it’s stupid to down play the threat that the proliferation of these new far right groups pose:
https://www.google.com/search?q=hitler+cats&sxsrf=ALeKk031qJu7foGvpkIJrc7TdMcclW9bOQ:1598773605601&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiU7dnmt8LrAhW7zzgGHX8VDz4Q_AUoAXoECBcQAw&biw=1745&bih=852
On Friday – one little book was burned & another was punted around by the 3 different feet by the Swedish alt-right – all arrested.
You know who wasn’t arrested?
Any of the 300 rioters that latter set Malmo alight in flames & injured police officers – in retribution.
Wally-ed Aly claims proponents of that ‘religion of peace’ observe the local laws where they settle – but demonstrably that is a lie.
The Treaty of Westphalia unfortunately omitted to include the ‘religion of peace’ and now western culture is paying the price for their blasphemy.
I have never yet see anyone in a Nazi uniform or similar training in combat in Brisbane or walking down my street. I’ve heard nothing of anyone who knows someone with a Nazi flag – the indigenous flag, the Eureka flag and some union or other flags, yes, – but never the Nazi flag.
There wouldn’t be enough room in a shed for Nazi training and I don’t think the wives would like it much. I’ve never seen Nazis in the parks.
If they were there, it’s ridiculous to think no-one dobbed them in or they were not harassed away.
So I think ASIO is making it up for some reason.
Nah, surely not. The protests in Kenosha, WI, USA are firey but mostly peaceful.