Posted on 9:13 am, August 30, 2020 by currencylad

5 Responses to This time they’ve got him. The Trump administration is finished

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3564826, posted on August 30, 2020 at 9:18 am

    It’s amusing that the MSM are now factchecking 3 year olds.

  2. stackja
    #3564831, posted on August 30, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    It’s amusing that the MSM are now factchecking acting like 3 year olds.

  3. bollux
    #3564850, posted on August 30, 2020 at 9:39 am

    There isn’t anything amusing about the MSM.

  4. Roberto
    #3564863, posted on August 30, 2020 at 9:45 am

    They really have gone completely insane. No self-awareness at all.

