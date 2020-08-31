Back in the saddle again

In another win for Attorney General Porter and his Department ….

The Australian Law Reform Commission is:

an independent Australian Government agency that provides recommendations for law reform to Government on issues referred to it by the Attorney-General of Australia.

Reasonable enough.

Now the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) was tasked

to undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate criminal responsibility regime, with a particular focus on the need for effective laws to hold corporations to account for criminal misconduct.

Near perfect timing given what with the “conduct” of the Victorian Government. But sadly and probably to no-one’s surprise, this review (or any other) won’t entertain a criminal responsibility regime for Government misconduct.

So it was with usual despondence that TAFKAS cracked open the ALRC’s summary report. With no surprise, the report was completed in April 2020 but only released today, 31 August 2020.

But showing how funny and not to mention judicious our legal overlords are, they included this cartoon on the second page:

It’s one thing to have such a cartoon in a newspaper. It’s another to have it at the front of a serious public policy document, a document that deals with putting people in jail.

But if there is to be a question asked about which culture is more voracious and toxic, TAFKAS nominates the political and bureaucratic culture in Canberra. After all, it is this culture that is currently destroying, at least, corporate culture in Australia.