Cap wearer had it coming

“WE got a Trumper right here,” can be heard clearly in the video just prior to a Democrat terrorist (who also appears to have a machete strapped to his waste) summarily murder a lone-walking young man in cold blood on a Portland footpath. Using AP copy, the ABC regards it an even “clash”:



There follows a completely invented narrative – total lies – about the murder possibly being a reaction to a pro-Trump “caravan” of vehicles that drove through the area 15 minutes earlier. The number one “key point” at the ABC report is that the victim was wearing a “Patriot Prayer” cap.

There have now been 33 Americans killed in the Summer 2020 riots — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 30, 2020



Democrats and the media incited every one of these killings – not because of outrage surrounding the death of violent moron George Floyd but to Get Trump and terrorise those contemplating his re-election.