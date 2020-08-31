Cap wearer had it coming

Posted on 12:46 pm, August 31, 2020 by currencylad

“WE got a Trumper right here,” can be heard clearly in the video just prior to a Democrat terrorist (who also appears to have a machete strapped to his waste) summarily murder a lone-walking young man in cold blood on a Portland footpath. Using AP copy, the ABC regards it an even “clash”:

 
There follows a completely invented narrative – total lies – about the murder possibly being a reaction to a pro-Trump “caravan” of vehicles that drove through the area 15 minutes earlier. The number one “key point” at the ABC report is that the victim was wearing a “Patriot Prayer” cap.

 
Democrats and the media incited every one of these killings – not because of outrage surrounding the death of violent moron George Floyd but to Get Trump and terrorise those contemplating his re-election.

  1. Buccaneer
    #3566439, posted on August 31, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Vandalism, looting, assault and murder is terrorism

  2. flyingduk
    #3566445, posted on August 31, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    Shot in the chest ….. Police not able to protect him, Yet in this country, body armour is illegal for private citizens. I wonder why that might be, i wonder who might benefit?

