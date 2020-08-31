From the mouth of Australia’s chief corporate regulator

This one is a cracker.
In the AFR today, Karen Maley reports on an interview with the Chairman of ASIC, James Shipton.
The topic du jour was ASIC’s decision not to appeal the wagyu and shiraz case to the High Court (there has been ample written on this so TAFKAS won’t go into the details of the case).
Asked why ASIC did not appeal to the High Court, Shipton said this:
One of them (reasons) was that we are in a very different economic environment than we were when we started this case,” he said. “The world has changed. We are cognisant of that.
So basically, what he is suggesting is that ASIC will consider economic conditions in its decision making on how to enforce the law. Economy strong – muscular enforcement. Economy weak – softer enforcement.
Can anyone out there imagine the reaction were the Chief of Police to come out in the media to say that they have de-prioritised investigating and pursing burglary because unemployment rates are rising?
Breath taking.
ASIC is the special ed class of Australian regulators.
You don’t need to imagine it (police enforcement based on economics), it already occurs and is front and centre in the US at the moment.
TAFKAS they already have. NSW Government has allowed NSW Revenue Deputy Secretary latitude to halve fines and penalties if the perpetrator is in JobSeeker and in financial trouble.
One eye on next years budget.
But but but – the Police are already doing this in so many instances.
Repeat the truth that people can go for a walk in their local parks? Result is that 3 police cars turn up and there is a knock on your door. Be one of thousands protesting the “correct” issues, with no mask or social distancing? Nothing to see here, or even join in and “take a knee”.
Bela Bartok #3566406, posted on August 31, 2020, at 11:55 am
Hmm, yes. But that is the prerogative of the Court, isn’t it?
Once the judgement has been made (guilty), the magistrate may entertain a plea for mercy when assessing the penalty.
So are all these instances of contempt of court in the general sense of usurping the role of the magistrate?