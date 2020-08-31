From the mouth of Australia’s chief corporate regulator

This one is a cracker.

In the AFR today, Karen Maley reports on an interview with the Chairman of ASIC, James Shipton.

The topic du jour was ASIC’s decision not to appeal the wagyu and shiraz case to the High Court (there has been ample written on this so TAFKAS won’t go into the details of the case).

Asked why ASIC did not appeal to the High Court, Shipton said this:

One of them (reasons) was that we are in a very different economic environment than we were when we started this case,” he said. “The world has changed. We are cognisant of that.

So basically, what he is suggesting is that ASIC will consider economic conditions in its decision making on how to enforce the law. Economy strong – muscular enforcement. Economy weak – softer enforcement.

Can anyone out there imagine the reaction were the Chief of Police to come out in the media to say that they have de-prioritised investigating and pursing burglary because unemployment rates are rising?

Breath taking.