Interesting

In today’s papers, both the AFR and The Australian ran pieces on the Virgin Airlines administration and with the new owners, Bain Capital, telling the unions that the owners will determine who the directors would be:

Bain puts foot down over board conflict at Virgin 2.0

and

Bain Capital reads riot act to unions over Virgin Australia board

But it was this para in the AFR piece that was most amusing:

In June, before Bain Capital had won the bidding war for the failed airline, Australian Licenced Aircraft Engineers Association head Steve Purvinas expressed concern that Bain would bring too many “Qantas methods” to Virgin.

It seems that certain unions don’t want “Qantas methods” applied to Virgin. And what might these Qantas methods be? Perhaps at the highest level making, you know, a profit (Covid effects notwithstanding).

It seems that to some union officials, it is better (for said officials) to exert control over a failed business rather than for the business to reform and for union members to have jobs. Reference Toyota also.

TAFKAS is also waiting for John Borghetti to return his AO for “distinguished service” to the aviation industry, tourism development and as a “supporter of the arts and sport”.

If he got the AO for distinguished service in taking a profitable airline and making it unprofitable, that would be another matter.